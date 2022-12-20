Smart partners with MPIC’s mWell app to bring wellness to subscribers

Editor’s note: This press release is sponsored by Smart Communications, Inc. and was handled by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the publishing of this piece.

Mobile services provider Smart Communications, Inc. (Smart) has teamed up with mWell by Metro Pacific Investments Corporation (MPIC) to bring the gift of wellness and health at the fingertips of subscribers.

Downloadable on the App Store and Google Play Store, mWell is the Philippines’ first fully integrated health app committed to providing quality healthcare for users with the support of partner doctors from top hospitals and clinics, offering online consultations – both on-call and by appointment. With mWell, over five hundred family doctors, specialists and mind health experts are just a few taps away on your screen.

Under the partnership, Smart Signature subscribers with Plan 1999 and above, and Smart Infinity members with at least two years of tenure shall receive an mWell Health Pass, allowing them to consult doctors online for FREE. This offer also comes with an e-prescription, medical certificate, and lab referrals after their check-up.

On top of telemedicine, mWell empowers users to take control of their health by giving access to fitness programs designed by Olympians, healthy yet delicious recipes created by nutritionists, and the mWellness Score – a digital tracker that measures physical health, step count and sleep daily. Just like a credit score, this is a single, unified metric which uses real-time data from smart phones and wearable devices to predict and prevent chronic disease to promote a long and healthy life.

By using the mWell app, subscribers may also access a range of healthcare products and services on the e-shop! These include best value health plans with the most affordable consultation rates, insurance plans, medicine delivery, home care, and emergency service.

Claim your FREE mWell Heath Pass

Eligible Smart subscribers shall receive a text notification and email invitation containing a unique voucher code for the mWell Health Pass which is valid for use until February 28, 2023. To claim this benefit, simply follow these steps:

Download the mWell PH app and register/log-in. Click the SMART banner on the homepage screen. Input the unique Health Pass code received from SMART. Use your SMART Gift of Wellness Health Pass for a Consult Now session immediately or use the health pass when you have selected a doctor and are at the checkout.

A gift of wellness for subscribers

“Our partnership with mWell adds to the many ways we make the Smart experience both empowering and rewarding for our subscribers, always going beyond providing the fastest and best mobile network for Filipinos,” said Francis E. Flores, SVP and head of consumer wireless business-individual at Smart.

MPIC chief finance, risk and sustainability officer Chaye Cabal-Revilla says, “We are pleased to partner with Smart in making health and wellness even more accessible to Filipinos through mobile technology. As the country’s first fully integrated health app, mWell offers a holistic approach to digital healthcare – from doctor consultations, e-pharmacy, emergency services and home care – to fitness and nutrition programs created by experts. With partners like Smart, mWell will continue developing its services to keep up with the evolving needs of the public.”

Smart empowers subscribers to live their best lives powered by the country’s best mobile network as recognized by Ookla, a global leader in mobile and broadband intelligence. Smart earned the citation after dominating two crucial Ookla Speedtest Awards categories, namely the Fastest Mobile Network and Best Mobile Coverage from Q1-Q2 2022.

To know more about Smart’s partnership with mWell and how you can avail of the Gift of Wellness, visit https://smart.com.ph/Postpaid/mwell. – Rappler.com