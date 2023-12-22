Smart Postpaid offers new Data Boosters+ with Unli 5G data

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Smart Postpaid is empowering subscribers with unlimited 5G data at P399 to cover all their favorite online activities for the holidays. This comes with the release of the new Data Boosters+, with which subscribers can choose among several boosters that come with double the data for the same price (versus existing Signature Data Boosters) – all powered by Smart.

Data boosters are data add-ons and serve as a convenient lifeline for subscribers who have reached their plan’s limit. With the new Data Boosters+, Smart Signature subscribers can now enjoy so much more data:

Get 1 GB for P99

Get 4 GB (from 2 GB) for P199

Get 8 GB (from 4 GB) for P299

Get 12 GB (from 6 GB) for P399

Get Unlimited 5G data for P399 (for Signature Plans 999 and up)

Get 20 GB (from 10 GB) for P499

Get 40 GB (from 20 GB) for 799

The new Data Boosters+ are credited instantly and used up after subscribers have exhausted their plan’s monthly bucket data. For subscribers who are often on a 5G network, the Unli 5G data booster is a great deal as it can be used before the plan bucket data is consumed – as long as the subscriber is using a 5G-ready device with connection in a 5G-covered area.

All Data Boosters+ are valid for 30 days, so subscribers won’t have to worry about running out of data while connecting with loved ones over video calls and social media; uploading vacation pictures and reels; or beating the holiday traffic with their daily dose of mobile entertainment.

Subscribers can also rely on Data Boosters+ to stream award-winning movies and series on Netflix on the go, make the most of their productivity apps, upskill on their go-to online learning sites, and share their passion projects with the rest of the world.

Smart Signature subscribers may register to Data Boosters+ with just a few taps on the Smart App. Users may also register to Data Boosters+ via the Smart Online Store, accredited retailers, and Smart hotline. Data Boosters+ will be available to subscribers until Jan. 31, 2024.

The Philippines’ fastest mobile network

Smart Postpaid empowers subscribers with the Philippines’ Fastest and Best Mobile Network as recognized by Ookla, the global leader in mobile and broadband network intelligence.

Smart is the first and only Philippine mobile operator to earn this prestigious and rare citation for three consecutive reporting periods by Ookla —Q1-Q2 2022, Q3-Q4 2022, and Q1-Q2 2023. To learn more about Smart Postpaid’s Data Boosters+, visit smart.com.ph/Postpaid/add-ons. – Rappler.com

PRESS RELEASE