Smart brings fans closer to Chris Hemsworth for ‘Extraction 2’ premiere

Select Smart Postpaid subscribers got to watch Netflix's "Extraction 2" with Chris Hemsworth himself at the SM Mall of Asia last June 5

Editor’s note: This press release is sponsored by Smart and was handled by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the publishing of this piece.

Lucky Smart Postpaid subscribers saw Chris Hemsworth in the flesh at the Asia Pacific premiere of Netflix’s “Extraction 2” at SM Mall of Asia last June 5.

LUCKY SUBSCRIBER. Smart Postpaid winning subscriber Dauphin King Oler attends ‘Extraction 2’ red carpet premiere last June 5 ahead of the film’s June 16 Netflix release.

The winners were able to glam up, join the party, watch the movie, and bring home premium items from Smart and Netflix.

“I feel excited to be here. Thanks for the warm welcome,” Hemsworth — who met Filipino fans with “Extraction 2” director Sam Hargrave — said at the event.

EXTRACTION. Chris Hemsworth with director Sam Hargrave, reprises his role as Tyler Rake in ‘Extraction 2.’

Smart Postpaid subscribers can binge-watch both “Extraction” and “Extraction 2” which are currently streaming on Netflix.

Watch these and other favorite movies and shows on Netflix with Smart Signature Plans+ 999 that comes with Netflix Mobile Subscription on Us, Unlimited 5G for 12 months, Unlimited All-Net Calls & Texts (including Landline calls), and 20 GB open-access data for all sites and apps.

Learn more about the Smart Postpaid plans that come with Netflix at https://smart.com.ph/Pages/netflix.

Live more today with the Smart Postpaid plan that suits your lifestyle! Visit https://smart.com.ph/Postpaid/signature to know more. – Rappler.com