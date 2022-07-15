Smart Prepaid empowers subscribers with new Power All 99 offer

Editor’s note: This press release is sponsored by Smart and was handled by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the publishing of this piece.

Mobile services provider Smart Communications, Inc. (Smart) is giving subscribers both the power to choose how they make the most of their day and the power to enjoy unlimited entertainment as it unveils the new Power All 99 and 149 offers for prepaid subscribers.

With Power All 99, Smart Prepaid enables subscribers to fluidly adapt to a hybrid world where they might need online access to school, work, responsibilities, hobbies, and everything in between. Because they cannot settle for bite-sized promos that feature only limited access to specific online activities, Smart Prepaid’s solution is to give subscribers the power to do what they want with Power All 99, which comes with 8 GB for all sites and apps, Unli TikTok, and Unli Texts to All Networks valid for 7 days for only P99.

“Power All 99 comes at a crucial time when many Filipinos have taken their daily activities online and therefore need a value-packed offer that gives them the power to choose and enjoy all their favorite digital activities however they want. This is just one of the many ways we empower subscribers to live more on the back of our superior network,” said Francis E. Flores, SVP and Head of Consumer Business Wireless – Individual at Smart.

Power to choose with data for all sites and apps

Subscribers can use Power All 99 for a wide range of productivity apps at work or school, or for their choice of entertainment on the go whether through streaming videos, listening to music and podcasts, or playing mobile games.

They can also use their huge open access data to browse their favorite websites, share content on social media, make video calls using their favorite apps, and access essential digital services such as e-banking, food delivery, and online shopping.

Power to enjoy unlimited fun with Unli TikTok

Power All 99 also comes with Unli TikTok, so subscribers can enjoy the widely popular app to watch trending videos and uploads by their favorite content creators – from dance and song covers, food and product reviews, DIY projects, funny pet reels, and mini-vlogs, among other interesting content.

With Unli TikTok, they can access all the fun and enjoyment the app has to offer practically anytime and anywhere – during their commute, mini-breaks, between errands, or their me-time at the end of the day.

Power All 99 also features Unli Text to All Networks so subscribers can stay in touch with their loved ones and friends all the time, no matter their service provider. Subscribers can also enjoy a bigger data allocation of 12 GB of data for all sites, Unli TikTok, and Unli Calls to All Networks when they register to Power All 149.

Smart Prepaid subscribers may register to Power All 99 by logging into the GigaLife App or their go-to mobile wallet app, by dialing *123#, or by heading to the nearest retailer or convenience store.

Philippines’ fastest 5G mobile network

Smart offers Power All 99 powered by the country’s fastest 5G mobile network, as certified by Ookla, the global leader in mobile and broadband network intelligence.

Smart also dominated the latest Opensignal Mobile Network Experience Report in 11 out of a possible 16 categories covering the essential aspects of service, including speed, coverage, and experience.

