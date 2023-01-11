Smart levels up Signature Plan 599 with double data, shorter lock-in period

Smart Signature P599 now comes with monthly 10 GB and only 6 months lock-in

Editor’s note: This press release is sponsored by Smart Communications, Inc. and was handled by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the publishing of this piece.

Leveling up to a postpaid plan is now easier than ever as Smart has boosted its Signature Plan 599 by adding more data and shortening the lock-in period to cater to a growing number of subscribers who need bigger data allocation for their productivity and entertainment needs.

As Smart’s value-for-money SIM-only plan, Signature Plan 599 now comes with 10 GB data every month, which is double its previous 5 GB monthly data allocation, for only P599 per month.

Signature Plan 599 also comes with Unlimited Calls & Texts to all networks, and Landline Calls. To cap it off, the lock-in period has been shortened from 12 months to 6 months only.

Easiest way to get on postpaid

The easiest way to level up to the postpaid experience, Signature Plan 599 is best suited for subscribers who top up on a regular basis and end up spending hundreds per month to cover all their data, call, and text needs.

With 10 GB open access data, Signature Plan 599 empowers subscribers to accomplish more – whether it’s for uploading and downloading large files or going online for virtual presentations at work or school, with so much data left for accomplishing daily digital tasks and services like cab-hailing, online shopping, and food delivery, among others.

Subscribers can also use their monthly data for their mobile entertainment needs – from binge-watching movies and TV series, playing mobile games, streaming music, and staying updated on different social media apps.

Customers can sign up for the Signature Plan 599 in Smart Stores nationwide or via the Smart Online Store at https://smart.com.ph/Postpaid/signature.

Register your Smart SIM now

In compliance with the SIM Registration Law, Smart encourages all subscribers to have their SIM cards registered.

Existing Smart Postpaid customers simply need to confirm the personal information and IDs they submitted for their postpaid plan application by texting YES to 5858 and wait for the confirmation message from Smart.

On the other hand, Smart Prepaid and TNT subscribers can visit the https://simreg.smart.com.ph/ portal, while Smart Bro subscribers can refer to http://www.smart.com.ph/viewbroadbandsms to complete their SIM Registration.

Extensive network nationwide

Signature Plan 599 is powered by Smart, whose parent company PLDT operates the country’s most extensive fiber network, which spanned more than 1.09 million kilometers in international and domestic fiber as of end-September 2022.

This fiber infrastructure also supports Smart’s 77,200 base stations, including 7,300 5G base stations and close to 40,000 4G/LTE base stations deployed nationwide. Smart’s network covers 97% of the population with 3G, LTE, and 5G. These connectivity efforts are also part of the PLDT Group’s contribution in helping the Philippines meet the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal #9: Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure.

Know more about Signature Plan 599 at https://smart.com.ph/Postpaid/signature. – Rappler.com