Geek out at TOYCON 2022 powered by Smart Signature

Get a chance to win one VoltesTEQ or one of five limited edition Shotaro TEQ5G toys

Editor’s note: This press release is sponsored by Smart and was handled by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the publishing of this piece.

Smart Signature, the postpaid brand of mobile services provider Smart Communications, Inc., is powering the much-anticipated return of TOYCON at the SM Megatrade Halls from July 8 to 10, with exclusive perks for subscribers.

Known as the biggest gathering of toy collectors and aficionados in the country, TOYCON 2022 is a mega celebration of pop culture with a grand showcase of toys, games, movies, cosplay, anime, and collectibles, graced by top toy creators, artists, designers, studios, and celebrities.

Get a chance to take home limited edition QUICCS toys

As one of the highlights of the TOYCON 2022, Smart Signature ambassador and world-renowned Filipino artist and toy designer QUICCS is set to launch a new line of his trademark TEQ-63 toys in the beloved Voltes V style, done in partnership with TOEI Co. Ltd.

New Smart Signature subscribers can get the much-coveted chance to win one VoltesTEQ, or win one of five limited edition Shotaro TEQ5G toys, when they enter the raffle upon successfully subscribing to a Smart Signature Plan+ at the Smart TOYCON booth or the Smart Store at SM Megamall.

For subscribers who want to dip their toes into the Non-fungible Tokens (NFT) universe, Smart Signature is hosting an NFT Talk with Chairman, CEO and CTO of BYC Inc. (Bayanichain) and Founder of Hacktiv Colab Inc. Paul Soliman to talk about the basics of NFT and the fast-growing NFT Community. He will also be joined by QUICCS, who will dish out insider scoop on his NFT game BulletPunk BitWars. NFT artworks proudly made by Filipinos will also be featured in a digital exhibit at the Smart Signature booth at TOYCON.

Aside from joining Smart Signature’s TOYCON 2022 activities, participants can expect to have a blast at the Creator’s Alley, the Artist Alley, Cosplay Competition, Pinoy Pop Culture Icon Awards, Collector’s Gallery, Toy Art and Toy Customizing competition, and the ToyClick and CosClick photography contest, among others.

Own your universe with Smart Signature Plans+

Smart Signature’s partnership with TOYCON 2022 is part of its thrust to empower subscribers to own their universe and live out their passions powered by the country’s fastest 5G mobile network, as cited by Ookla.

Goal slayers can take their careers and passions to the next level with a Smart Signature Plans+, which comes with Unli 5G for 12 months on the latest 5G devices and wearables, Unli AllNet Texts, Unli AllNet Calls including landline, Netflix subscription throughout their contract, and free six months subscription to Apple Music.Know more about the Smart Signature Plans+ that suits your lifestyle at https://smart.com.ph/Postpaid/signature. – Rappler.com