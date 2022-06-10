Smart to stream FIVB Volleyball Nations League live on GigaPlay

Editor’s note: This press release is sponsored by Smart and was handled by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the publishing of this piece.

Pinoy volleyball fans are in for a big treat as mobile services provider Smart Communications, Inc. (Smart) is bringing the much-anticipated FIVB Volleyball Nations League (VNL) right at their fingertips via GigaPlay App starting June 14.

A major international competition, the FIVB VNL gathers the top 16 volleyball nations to compete in a round robin tournament across six cities in the world.

The Philippines is set to host the second leg of FIVB VNL for the Women’s Division from June 14 to 19, and the Men’s Division from June 21 to 26, with all the games to be streamed on Smart’s GigaPlay App.

Competing under the Women’s Division are volleyball league teams from the USA, Japan, Italy, Thailand, China, Canada, Bulgaria, and Belgium, while the Men’s Division includes teams from Japan, Argentina, Slovenia, Netherlands, France, China, Italy, and Germany.

Team PH Exhibition Matches in PNVF International Challenge

The Philippine Women’s and Men’s Volleyball National Teams will also get in on the action as they face off with other high-caliber national teams for must-watch exhibition matches in the PNVF International Challenge, also to be streamed on Smart’s GigaPlay App.

The Philippine Women’s National Team will play against Asia’s Queens of Volleyball Thailand and Japan on June 11 (6 pm) and 12 (4 pm) respectively, while the Philippine Men’s National Team will compete with Germany and Japan on June 16 (4 pm) and 27 (4 pm), respectively.

To watch all the FIVB VNL action on GigaPlay, Smart subscribers must simply download the app on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store, set up an account, and watch while connected to Smart mobile data or PLDT Home WiFi.

Philippines’ fastest 5G mobile network

Smart’s VNL coverage further boosts GigaPlay App’s lineup of top-notch sports content, which includes the streaming of the UAAP, NBA, PBA, PVL, and FIBA games. Aside from sports, GigaPlay also features exclusive world-class entertainment content, including concerts, music awards, and Korean entertainment content like TVN, KCON:TACT, and Hallyu Hangouts.

GigaPlay is powered by Smart, the country’s fastest 5G mobile network, as reported by Ookla, the global leader in mobile and broadband network intelligence. To learn more about GigaPlay, visit www.smart.com.ph/Pages/GigaPlay. – Rappler.com