Smart subscribers win tickets to Harry Styles’ ‘Love On Tour’ concert

'Love On Tour' is happening on March 14 at the Philippine Arena

Editor’s note: This press release is sponsored by Smart Communications, Inc. and was handled by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the publishing of this piece.

Harry Styles’ “Love On Tour” will banner Smart Live’s 2023 lineup of epic concerts and events, powered by Smart Communications, Inc. at the Philippine Arena on March 14.

The former One Direction member is expected to bring “Harry’s House” down for thousands of his Filipino fans. Fortunately for lucky Smart subscribers who are supporters of Styles’ stage swagger and suave, some of them have won tickets courtesy of Smart Live.

“Smart’s thrust has always been to enable Filipinos to live more today and make the most out of their present through meaningful innovations and empowered experiences like never before,” said Francis E. Flores, Head of Consumer Wireless Business-Individual of Smart.

“This is why we are excited to bring world-class events like Harry Styles’ “Love On Tour” and provide our subscribers with a concert experience that they will surely treasure forever.”

Live more today with epic experiences from Smart Live

Watch out for more perks and privileges to the most epic events in the country by registering to select Smart products or by simply being a Smart Postpaid subscriber.

On the other hand, Smart Prepaid and TNT subscribers can avail of the PowerAll 99 or GigaPower 99 and other promos to join future raffles from Smart.

