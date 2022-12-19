Smart releases SIM Registration FAQs for all Smart, TNT customers

Here's how to comply with the new mandate

Editor’s note: This press release is sponsored by Smart Communications, Inc. and was handled by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the publishing of this piece.

In preparation for the start of SIM Registration on Dec. 27, mobile services provider Smart Communications, Inc. has released its initial list of Frequently Asked Questions to guide all Smart and TNT subscribers here http://bitly.ws/xZxS.

If you are a Smart Prepaid, Smart Postpaid, Smart Bro, TNT, or Enterprise customer, here’s what you need to know about SIM Registration to make sure you continue to experience the Philippines’ Best and Fastest Mobile Network, as recognized by Ookla:

1. What is SIM Registration?

Republic Act No. 11934 mandates all SIM users, both existing and new, to register their SIMs with their current Telcos.

2. Why do I need to register my SIM?

The SIM Registration Law aims to protect users from any SIM, Internet or Electronic communication aided crimes such as, but not limited to terrorism, text scams, unsolicited, indecent or obscene messages, bank fraud, libel, anonymous online defamation, trolling, hate speech and spread of digital disinformation or fake news.

3. SIM Card Registration for New Users

Starting Dec. 27, new SIM cards will require SIM registration prior to activation. The following information will be collected: Full name Birthday Sex Present or official address ID and ID number

A liveness check or selfie photo will be required for validation

Businesses or organizations will be required to provide the following: Business name Business address Full name of authorized signatory

Beginning Dec. 27, subscribers can register for FREE through https://smart.com.ph/simreg.

4. SIM Card Registration for Existing Users

Smart Prepaid, Smart Bro, and TNT subscribers must register through https://smart.com.ph/simreg. Registration is FREE.

Smart Postpaid subscribers will be notified and will be asked for their confirmation. The customer details and documents they have provided when they subscribed to a Smart service/s will suffice.

Enterprise Customers will be notified and will be asked for their confirmation to register their existing information with Smart through their authorized signatories.

5. SIM Card Registration for Minors

For minor end-users, the registration of the SIM shall be under the name of the minor’s parent or guardian.

6. SIM Card Registration for Foreign Nationals/Tourists

Foreign nationals are required to give the following information: Full name Nationality Birthday Passport Address in the Philippines Type of travel or admission document presented ID number or number of document presented

SIM cards of tourists will only be valid for 30 days, to be deactivated upon expiration.

Foreign nationals with other types of visas can acquire SIM cards without the 30-day restriction.

7. How many SIM cards can I register?

There is no limit to the number of SIMs you can register.

Learn more about SIM Registration by following Smart and TNT official social media accounts. #SmartSIMReg. – Rappler.com