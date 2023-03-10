Easy steps to ensure electrical safety, fire prevention

The first step towards electrical and fire safety is to be informed

Editor’s note: This press release is sponsored by AboitizPower and was handled by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the publishing of this piece.

March is Fire Prevention Month in the Philippines, and it’s crucial to remember that electrical mishaps are a significant cause of fires in the country. To prevent fires, it’s vital to keep things in prime shape by following these electrical safety tips:

Play it by the book — use appliances and devices how they’re meant to be used, and stick to instructions in the manual. Don’t overdo it — keep electrical outlets from getting too crowded, and avoid using extension cords as a long-term fix. Give cords a check-up — inspect them before you use them, and if you see any frayed wires or damage, replace them pronto! Keep it separate — keep flammable materials far from electrical equipment and outlets. Power up with protection — use surge protectors to protect your electronic devices from power surges and fire risks. Don’t DIY — leave electrical work to the pros and avoid tampering with electrical wiring. Alarm alert — install smoke detectors and test them regularly to ensure they’re ready to go in case of a fire. Firefight — in case of an electrical fire, skip the water and use a fire extinguisher made for electrical fires or call your local fire department right away.

Remember, safety is a team effort, and it’s up to all of us to do our part in preventing fires and protecting lives.

Recognizing the link between electrical and fire safety, leading energy company AboitizPower is one with the rest of the country in observance of Fire Prevention Month. Find out more about it here. – Rappler.com