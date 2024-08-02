Celebrity stylist Liz Uy launches her very own clothing brand, BYLZ

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Celebrity stylist, author, and former fashion editor, Liz Uy, partners with pioneer e-commerce platform, Lazada, to launch the exclusive clothing brand, BYLZ (pronounced: “By Liz”). The debut collection features 28 elevated essentials, timeless basics, and fashion-forward pieces, all styled by Liz and available at the best prices only on LazMall.

Embodying Liz’s signature look, the carefully curated collection features wardrobe staples and statement pieces that will never go out of style. BYLZ is designed for the fashion-forward Filipina who values both sophistication and versatility, from fashion enthusiasts seeking to build their closet foundations to professionals on the hunt for practical office-to-evening wear. “I’m a blazer girl, wearing them daily for shoots, dinners, and events. They effortlessly convey chic sophistication,” Liz says. “The black dress is equally beautiful, offering timeless elegance that elevates any look, making it appear effortlessly luxe on everyone,” she adds.

Liz is excited to bring her vision to life through this partnership with Lazada, and choosing the platform as her brand’s online home was a strategic decision. “I’m grateful to partner with a platform that understands the needs of its customers. Together, we’ve been able to co-create a shopping experience that brings my vision to life. From livestreaming to exclusive brand memberships, launching BYLZ with Lazada has been so easy and incredibly cost and time-efficient,” explains Liz. “My vision is to elevate and revolutionize the online fashion industry here in the Philippines,” she concludes.

Lazada is dedicated to supporting and empowering entrepreneurs through its platform and this partnership with the fashion icon and businesswoman is proof of this commitment. “We are happy to see a growing ecosystem of sellers on the Lazada platform, especially homegrown brands like BYLZ that showcase what Filipino creative talent has to offer,” says Carlos Barrera, Lazada Philippines’ chief executive officer. “This thriving marketplace is exactly why we’re focused on continuously building LazLook as the fashion destination for quality assortment, best price, and an unparalleled customer experience, inspiring Filipinos to express themselves and play with style,” he adds.

Play with style and explore Liz Uy’s Official LazMall Flagship Store “BYLZ” now available exclusively on Lazada. Visit https://lzd.co/BYLZstyleOnLazada and shop now! – Rappler.com

PRESS RELEASE