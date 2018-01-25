Piolo Pascual led the pack in the advocacy run for health and education now on its 9th year.

MANILA, Philippines — The month of January is unofficially a “nutrition and fitness” month for many. This is because getting fit is a common resolution for both the young and old, as a way of addressing the aftermath of indulging during the holiday season.

To help Filipinos get their health back on track, Sun Life Financial Philippines gathered thousands of running enthusiasts on Saturday, January 20, at the GHQ Grand Stand in Camp Aguinaldo for its Sun Life Resolution Run.

The event not only aims to help Filipinos take a step towards a healthier 2018, but also doubles as an education fundraiser. Headlined by actor Piolo Pascual, the event has been running for nine years now.

Participants of the Resolution Run had their pick from five tracks: 500m for Kids, 500M Walk for Adults, 3K, 5K, and 10K. Scattered across all tracks were obstacles in theme with diabetes awareness such as a “Watch your Waist” limbo bar and “Watch your Steps” path.

Fun through fitness

Early birds were treated to an array of healthy food and drinks, a 360-cam booth that takes panoramic shots as participants strike a pose, as well as raffle draws with prizes such as a brand new TV and an Apple Watch.

Hosts Robi Domingo and Sun Life’s Len Arboleda hosted the program, wherein beneficiaries of the charitable event were also introduced to the public. In preparation for the challenge, runners were encouraged to warm up before the run through tai chi and “Dance Diabetes Away” Zumba sessions.

As with the previous runs, it was a star-studded event, with celebrities including Matteo Guidicelli, Nikki Valdez, Enchong Dee, Tommy Esguerra, Maris Racal, Bailey May, Hashtags members Jameson Blake and Zeus Collins, and other talents from Star Magic in attendance.

As the event drew to a close, participants were invited to stay for the awarding ceremony and the mini-concert featuring Maymay Entrata, Edward Barber, Kisses Delavin, and Inigo Pascual. The latter also led a birthday surprise for his dad Piolo, who turned a year older last January 12.

Advocacy through the years

Initially an annual fun run, the highly-anticipated event has now evolved into a bike-and-run event dubbed Sunpiology Duo, where the first half, Cycle PH, was conducted last November 18, 2017, at Bonifacio Global City in Taguig.

Sunpiology started as a partnership between Sun Life and Piolo’s very own Hebreo 12:1 Foundation to support the latter’s scholars through elementary and high school.

Today, the advocacy has extended its reach to include diabetes awareness through another beneficiary, the Institute for Studies on Diabetes Foundation, Inc. It’s a needed move considering the Philippines’ declaration as a “diabetes hotspot” with more than 7.3 million people afflicted, according to the Philippine Society of Endocrinology, Diabetes, and Metabolism (PSEDM).

Other beneficiaries include Star Magic Scholars and the programs of the Noordhoff Craniofacial Foundation, a non-profit organization for the accessible treatment of cleft lips and cleft palates.

“Resolutions are really our way of expressing our goals and what we want to achieve for the year,” Sun Life CEO and Country Head Riza Mantaring said in her welcoming remarks. “But more than the inspiring theme, what stands out about Sunpiology is generosity.”

“We are trying to invest in our community,” Claude Accum, Sun Life Asia President, added in his message of support.“It is not just about helping you with lifetime financial security. We want you to enjoy a long, and healthy, and prosperous life.” — Rappler.com