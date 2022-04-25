Sun Postpaid rebrands to Smart Postpaid, offers better mobile experience for subscribers

All Sun Postpaid subscribers can now enjoy Smart 5G and all the perks that come with being a Smart Postpaid customer

Editor’s note: This press release is sponsored by Smart and was handled by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the publishing of this piece.

More subscribers can expect a better mobile experience as Sun Postpaid officially rebrands to Smart Postpaid starting April 25, Monday.

Under this rebranding, all Sun Postpaid subscribers will still be able to use their existing mobile number, SIM, and plan inclusions, but will now enjoy all the benefits and perks that come with being a Smart Postpaid customer.

As Sun Postpaid rebrands to Smart Postpaid, subscribers can now enjoy Smart 5G, the country’s fastest 5G network according to Ookla, the global leader in mobile network and intelligence.

With Smart 5G, subscribers with 5G-enabled smartphones and SIM can experience blazing-fast upload and download speeds for greater productivity and more immersive digital experiences in Smart 5G-covered areas nationwide. You can learn more about Smart 5G here.

Aside from this, subscribers will be able to enjoy a simpler way to manage their digital lifestyle through the GigaLife App, Smart’s one-stop super app that lets customers conveniently check their data, call, and text usage, view and pay their postpaid bills, and avail of the latest postpaid offers and add-ons – anytime and anywhere.

For a more rewarding experience, subscribers will also be able to earn and accumulate GigaPoints on the GigaLife App and use these to redeem exclusive rewards available to Smart Postpaid.

Lastly, customers who are qualified for plan renewal may enjoy all the renewal offers and packages available with Smart Signature Plans by calling the Smart Hotline at *888 or by booking an online appointment at Smart Stores nationwide.

Sun Business subscribers, on the other hand, will also soon be rebranded to Smart Enterprise Postpaid with better and more exciting experiences for subscribers to be announced soon.

Know more about all the benefits and perks that come with Sun Postpaid’s rebrand to Smart Postpaid by visiting https://smart.com.ph/Pages/bettermeanssmarter. – Rappler.com