A super parent’s guide to buying a versatile family car

Editor’s note: This content is sponsored by Mitsubishi and was produced by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the production of this piece.

They prep family lunch boxes, then lead work projects, then find time to unwind with their gang – that’s a glimpse into the daily grind of a super parent. For modern parents in the Philippines, life doesn’t begin and end with household concerns. Their lives are colorful and fast-paced as they juggle work, family, and their social lives. Being a super parent can be rewarding but tough – unless they have the right support to make the work a little easier.

For super parents who are always flying from one agenda to the next, choosing the right car is a crucial decision. After all, smart parenting is also about making strategic decisions that maximize their investments, both in time and in money. Now, a car’s family-friendliness would be the primary criteria – but what about addressing the other facets of a super parent’s life?

They need a family car that can not only keep their loved ones safe, but also command the respect of any colleague, and can handle a weekend road trip to unwind with friends. Choosing a versatile car would also be wise for a budding family, considering the increasing costs of goods and living in the Philippines. For discerning parents who want to make a wais move, this unit cannot only be a mode of transportation, but a lifetime “partner-in-convenience.”

So, what does it take for a car to be super parent-worthy? Let’s take a look at the best-selling MPV in the Philippines, the Mitsubishi Xpander. By spotting the Xpander’s key car features and characteristics that allow versatility, we show you a guide on what makes this popular family car tick.

Ensure security fit for your family

The top priority in choosing a family car would be the safety features. For families with children onboard, security is of the utmost importance. The standard items to check would be the presence of airbags, restraint systems, and a body designed with reinforced collision safety. It would also be smart to have safety-geared brake features, anti-skid designs, blind spot alerts, and hands-free systems to ensure that parents can focus on the road.

The Mitsubishi Xpander, for one, has an anti-lock braking system which prevents its wheels from locking up in emergency situations to provide the driver with more control. The model also offers a unique emergency stop signal (ESS) system that keeps not only its passengers, but motorists around it safer through brake awareness.

Marvel at a unit with boast-worthy exteriors

For the modern parent, their car will not only be seen by their family, but their work colleagues as well. To make a lasting impression as soon as they drive into a meeting venue, the car they choose should have an impressive exterior as well. The Mitsubishi Xpander is a head-turner itself, with its striking Dynamic Shield front face and two-tone 17-inch alloy wheels – a stunner unit from top to bottom.

Choose a car with space that’s built for comfort

Whether ferrying your family or taking the barkada to an out-of-town trip, another key aspect of a versatile family car would be its seating capacity. Crossover SUV units are a typical choice for large parties, but even a mid-sized sedan might do the trick for smaller families. A happy medium would be an MPV. More compact than an SUV but provides more seating capacity than a sedan, it provides the best of both worlds.

The Mitsubishi Xpander is an MPV that knows how to maximize its space well. The model’s 60:40 split of space for seats, while also providing a sizable mid-seat armrest for the back row, gives each rider the comfort levels of a VIP passenger – ideal for braving Philippines’ infamous traffic jams. Say goodbye to shotgun dibs fights.

Super parents, find a car that can check all these boxes to make sure that it can keep up with your jam-packed lifestyle. Of course, you can also look no further than the Mitsubishi Xpander. With safety, design, and comfort features all under its belt at a competitive price that starts at P1,050,000, the Mitsubishi Xpander might just be your soulmate.

Want to take the Mitsubishi Xpander for a spin? Get the chance to test drive a unit at the Reimagine Your Ride Test Drive Tour happening in Davao from July 15 to 18 at SM Lanang, Laguna from August 12 to 14, and Pampanga from August 26 to 28. For more information on the Mitsubishi Xpander, visit www.mitsubishi-motors.com.ph/cars/xpander. – Rappler.com