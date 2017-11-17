Angely Dub, JP Anglo, and Tessa Prieto-Valdes join us to talk passion, purpose, and making a difference. Watch this LIVE on November 20, 2017

Published 5:11 PM, November 17, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Change happens when one pursues his or her passion.

Each one of us can make a difference in our own unique way. You don’t need to speak in front of thousands, invent something revolutionary, or even be a billionaire. You just need to make every moment and decision count. (READ: Why you should never settle for simply getting things done)

Find out how to leave a mark and make an impact with your own passion. On November 20, we’re hosting a roundtable with three individuals who are building their legacies in their own unique ways.

Our guests are:

Angely Dub – the 26-year old CEO, who founded her own travel agency at just 20. With Access Travels, she is hoping to bring the world closer to Filipinos with unique experiences at non-conventional destinations. While many see her as just a travel blogger, she is a determined entrepreneur encouraging Filipinos to find inspiration from traveling.

JP Anglo – The acclaimed chef behind Sarsa, who continues to immerse himself in Philippine food culture through visiting local communities. Whether he’s coming up with a new way to serve isaw, or teaching local communities how to prepare their food creatively, his goal is to elevate Filipino food to the global stage.

Tessa Prieto-Valdes – the lady with flamboyant headpieces and eccentric style, driven by her mantra to live each day as if it were her last. She lights up every room she enters with her infectious positivity and charisma. Inspired by her parents to serve others, her mission is to use fashion as a platform to help our less fortunate Filipino brothers and sisters.

Join Justin Quirino as he engages Angely, JP, and Tessa in revealing their secrets to success, while pursuing passions closest to their hearts.

This roundtable will be streamed live from the Rappler headquarters on Monday at 2 PM. You can post your own comments and questions by using the #CreateLegacies hashtag on the live links. Bookmark this page for updates. – Rappler.com