Traffic and parking issues have affected our lives in many different ways. What did people have to say about these problems and what we can do to #UnlockManila?

Published 5:22 PM, November 17, 2017 In Partnership with

MANILA, Philippines – It has come to a point where we factor in traffic and parking when we move around the city. Have you ever asked yourself: Will I go out with friends if there’s heavy traffic? How early should I leave my house to beat rush hour traffic? Is there parking where I’m going?

These days, when we drive or commute even for a short distance, it takes us hours, when realistically, it should only take a few minutes. If only we had the luxury of not having bumper-to-bumper traffic and parking issues, then maybe life would be a little less stressful. And perhaps these problems wouldn’t dictate our everyday decisions.

During a recent Twitter conversation on Rappler, we asked how these two problems–traffic and parking–have affected our daily lives and productivity, and what possible solutions can be adapted.

Readers also shared their ‘horror’ stories on how much time they’ve spent on the road and what they wish they could’ve done with that time instead.

It’s very true that heavy traffic can take away time from loved ones. Missing birthdays or being late for important family events can be caused by road problems.

And there were those who talked about their everyday woes as they go to and from work.

Apart from their not so pleasant experiences on the road, people also shared what they think is causing traffic along Metro Manila roads and possible solutions.

Imagine how our roads would be if motorists stayed in their designated lanes, parked in proper parking spaces and followed traffic rules?

You can’t deny that Metro Manila is congested and because there are so many people who need to get around, the volume of vehicles on the roads have increased as well. Would it be possible to solve this with a more efficient public transportation system?

How to #UnlockManila?

Metro Manila has so much potential to become a great city to live and thrive in. But problems like heavy traffic and lack of parking can impede its growth and development.

That’s why we need to work together to #UnlockManila’s true potential. Available solutions such as ridesharing is a prime example of how people can work together in order to make a difference and be a part of the solution.

Fewer cars on the road and more people sharing rides with one another can bring us one step closer to improving the lives of motorists and commuters alike.

What other solutions come to mind when issues such as traffic and lack of parking are raised? What do you think about ridesharing? Keep the conversation going and share with us your thoughts below. – Rappler.com