15 lucky subscribers each received a surprise upgrade to a 512 GB iPhone Xs Max — the latest and top-of-the-line iPhone variant currently available

MANILA, Philippines – On Friday, October 26, Smart Communications officially launched their iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Max plans by inviting 15 long-time subscribers to pick up their pre-ordered iPhones phones at the PLDT-Smart Store at World Plaza in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig.

The lucky 15 were met with surprise as instead of the 64 GB and 256 GB they pre-ordered, each got an upgrade to the 512 GB iPhone Xs Max — the biggest and top-of-the-line iPhone variant currently available.

Beyond these high-end upgrades, these subscribers were also given MVP rewards cards each loaded with P10,000.

And to spread the joy even more, Smart announced that aside from the 15 present, an additional 85 lucky renewing subscribers, from all over the Philippines, who also pre-ordered iPhones would receive the free upgrades.

Celeb-filled event

“What better way to launch the biggest iPhones than with a big surprise for Smart customers? It’s such an amazing experience to be part of this big moment for subscribers who came here without any hint of what Smart thoughtfully set up for them. This is just proof that being with Smart really comes with a lot of rewarding experiences,” said Smart brand ambassador Kris Aquino.

Alongside Aquino, also in attendance were other celebrities and influencers such as DJs Sam YG and Debbie Then, Almira Teng, Victor Basa, and Katarina Rodriguez.

There was also sa special performance from Sinosikat? frontwoman Kat Agarrado.

The new iPhones will be available under Smart’s data-packed GigaX plans. These plans have an additional 10 GB for video streaming on services such as YouTube, iFilix, Fox+, and iWant TV.

The iPhone Xs and the iPhone Xs Max will be available for the monthly rates of P3,299 and P3,599, respectively, with a lock-in period of 24 months.

Below is a more detailed breakdown along with a price comparison:

On top of the 10 GB allocation for streaming, both plans will also include another 5 GB of data for apps and websites, unlimited texts to all networks, and 60 minutes of calls to all networks every month.

“Smart makes it a lot easier for Filipinos to get hold of the latest iPhones, and optimize their breakthrough features powered by Smart LTE, the country’s fastest mobile network,” said Oscar A. Reyes, Jr., PLDT and Smart FVP and Head of Consumer Business Market Development. – Rappler.com

