Still scrambling to find a Christmas gift for your tech-savvy loved one? We got you covered

Published 11:00 AM, December 19, 2018 In Partnership with

MANILA, Philippines – We all have that one friend or family member who’s practically attached to the hip with their electronics.

You know, the one who’s seemingly constantly updated with the latest gear and could solve any problem or question with a couple of taps on their smartphones. They’re the ones who are a step ahead of us when it comes to tech, like the Jetsons when it comes to their aptitude in using über high tech modern gadgets and equipment that confuse the rest of us.

This Christmas, treat your favorite tech-savvy person with a futuristic gift that they would love. If you have just a bit more budget to splurge, you might want to consider getting them one of these shiny, swanky toys:

Smartwatches

These days, watches do so much more than just tell the time. Smartwatches are an all-around, small yet powerful piece of tech that lets you pair it with any smartphone and play music, track your health, connect to the internet, make calls, use your favorite apps, and many more. Some models are customizable, too, so you can have them look the way you want.

Whether you’re a health buff, an executive, a fashionista, or an average Juan or Maria, there are a lot of smartwatch options on the market that meet every need and budget. You can check out Fitbit Versa or Ionic, or Huawei Watch 2, just to name a few.

Earphones or headphones

Yes, even earphones and headphones multitask, too! New models enhance the music listening experience even further with better sound, comfortable design, operations triggered by touch or voice commands. In the case of the Pixel Buds and others, there’s Google Assistant integration to make earphones and headphones more than just provide users with superb sound!

VR headsets

As its name implies, virtual reality (VR) headsets allow its wearer to experience simulated computer-generated environments. Gamers often use such headsets, but if your giftee is a heavy entertainment consumer, we’re sure they’ll love and appreciate one of these, too.

Lazada is home to a lot of less expensive options but if you want, you can opt to go big with more popular (and pricier) models like the Oculus Rift.

Virtual assistants

Whether you are a parent looking for the perfect housewarming gift for your son or daughter who just got their new pad, or are that son or daughter who wants to bring their parents up to speed with the latest home tech, a virtual assistant might just be the thing to make their everyday tasks easier (and, arguably, more fun).

There are Alexa and Echo from Amazon, and Google Home. Now, all they need to do is say the word – literally – and they can get everything from the news and weather updates to controlling all their other gadgets around the house.

Smartphones

Just like most of the items on this list, today’s smartphones do more than just make calls and send texts (they’re called “smart” phones, after all). Smartphones are literally pocket computers. With the right app, you could do practically everything with them–even measure things.

What’s more, smartphones now double as cameras, too. Some higher-end models even have specs that could rival those of DSLRs and other digital cameras!

Among the most popular brands of smartphones equipped with powerful cameras in the local market today is Huawei, which recently released its line of smartphones with bigger, fuller screens and AI cameras.

Of particular note are the innovative and powerful Mate 20, Mate20 Pro, P20, and P20 Pro, which are equipped of AI cameras co-engineered with legendary camera maker, Leica, that would up one’s photography game

Aside from this, these smartphones also boast of advanced technology that allows their system to run fast and smoothly–Kirin 980, the most powerful and smartest chipset to date, and wireless charging features for the Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro; and Leica triple lens camera system and 4,000 mAh battery for the P20 and P20 Pro, just to name a few exciting features–all within a slim and sleek body.

Tech fans are spoiled for choices, indeed! With so many options, you might even be tempted to get one for yourself, too.

What are you getting your loved one this Christmas? – Rappler.com

This Christmas, Huawei will “Make it Snow” in the Philippines with freebies bundled with the purchase of any of the following smartphone models: Mate20, Mate Pro, P20, P20 Pro, M5 Lite, Nova 3, Nova 3i, or the Y9!

To find out how you can avail this promo, drop by any Huawei Store or the Huawei Christmas website, and visit Huawei’s on-ground event at SM Aura on December 24.