PLDT will offer global Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) services powered by NGENA to its customers in the Philippines

[Editor's note: PLDT Enterprise has partnered with Next Generation Enterprise Network Alliance (NGENA). Below is the press release from PLDT Enterprise.]

MANILA, Philippines – PLDT Enterprise, the B2B arm of PLDT Inc., has entered into a partnership with Next Generation Enterprise Network Alliance (NGENA). By joining the alliance, PLDT further strengthens its position as the number one provider of fully-managed global SD-WAN services for enterprises in the Philippines.

The managed service is supported by PLDT’s most extensive fiber optic backbone, fixed line, and cellular network.

NGENA provides enterprises with consistent data connectivity services, integrating all the alliance partners’ networks into a single global Software-Defined Network (SDN).

Using state-of-the-art cloud and virtualization technologies from NGENA’s strategic technology partner Cisco-Viptela, the alliance offers end-to-end managed Software-Defined Wide Area Networks.

The combination of this technology with the alliance’s operating model and ecosystem gives customers of the alliance members access to secure, stable, scalable, and easy-to-use global corporate networks, and provides high-quality local customer care.

Since NGENA’s four founding members — CenturyLink, Deutsche Telekom, Reliance Jio, and SK Telecom — made their official inaugural announcement at the Mobile World Congress in February 2016, the global alliance has now grown to include over 20 renowned international partners.

Data connectivity without limits and boundaries

Jojo Gendrano, PLDT FVP & head of Enterprise Core Business Solutions at PLDT Enterprise, says, “We are very pleased to join the Next Generation Enterprise Network Alliance. The shared economy model, where we are part of a prestigious list of Global Service Providers, will allow us to fortify our global Software-Defined Wide Area Network. We are also excited to enable our global alliance partners to offer best of breed data connectivity services to their customers operating here in the Philippines.”

On top of its partnership with NGENA, PLDT has also been actively promoting its software defined network to their customers in the Philippines — even partnering with global players Zenlayer and Cisco to ensure top of the line service.

Alessandro Adriani, Managing Director at NGENA, says: “PLDT is our preferred partner in the Philippines and we are very proud they have become a partner of NGENA. All enterprise customers of the alliance will benefit from the innovative and robust SD-WAN services PLDT will be providing in their home market.” - Rappler.com