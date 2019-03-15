Does your office have these?

Published 3:28 PM, March 15, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – In the office, we’ve gone a long way from stiff chairs, plain desks, and cubicles that isolate us from everybody else.

Offices are continuously evolving, with builders and employers paying more and more attention to the actual needs of employees in order to provide solutions that could help them perform their best.

But a modern office is more than state-of-the-art hardware and software that help accomplish tasks, and the hip perks that are supposed to help us take a breather and free our minds from clutter.

A modern office must also pay attention to subtle details that are sometimes overlooked but are actually crucial to ensure that workers are comfortable during their entire stay at the office.

Chairs that support the back properly

Modern office chairs are generally ergonomically designed and offer lumbar support, which basically means that they not only provide comfort but also help correct posture.

When picking chairs, make sure that they have these features—and adjustable tension on the lower back to help prevent slouching.

Training centers for continuous learning



Companies, especially the bigger corporations, make it a point to establish training centers to hold lectures that help equip their employees with skills and knowledge that can help them perform their jobs better in.

Training sessions could last anywhere from an hour to a full day, so make sure to equip your centers or rooms with chairs that will allow the participants to sit and listen comfortably.

Office setups that foster collaboration

To work in an office used to mean to have your very own desk or cubicle, but not anymore. Open floor plan offices, like those found in a number of startups and coworking spaces, are all the rage these days as they are supposed to encourage teamwork, collaboration, and a constant flow of creative ideas.

If you’re going for an open office, you must pay special attention to the setup or layout so that you’re sure to maximize all of its benefits.

Organizers that help declutter desks

Tidying up your workspace is supposed to do wonders to your productivity. Nowadays, some desks are even designed to equip an accessory hanger.

As the term implies, it’s a simple organizer for your office supplies such as pens, pins, paper clips, and sticky notes. And since it hangs inches above your desk, it gives you more space on your desk, too.

Workstations with wireless chargers

Today, some modern smartphones can be charged wirelessly. Office furniture designers have quickly adapted to this technological advancement and have come up with built-in wire management and wireless chargers installed right on tabletops.

Strictly adhering to their motto, “Flexible Solutions. Our Expertise,” LBPI Design International, Inc. commits to delivering world-class office solutions such as these to businesses big or small here in the Philippines. (READ: LBPI Design International: Reaping the rewards of flexible solutions)

LBPI has offices in Manila, Cebu, and Davao and sources their furniture from respected suppliers abroad. As such, they remain the top choice multinational companies and governments to provide excellent solutions that suit their needs.

When it comes to building a modern office, adding bells and whistles aren’t enough. It’s important to ensure that the office and furniture designs aren’t only showstoppers but also functional to help support the workers’ overall well-being. – Rappler.com

[Editor's note: This article is written in partnership with LBPI Design International, Inc.]