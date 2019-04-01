Now at SM Megamall and coming soon to other SM malls, SAM is designed to help with directions and provide mall information about the latest deals, promos and events

[Editor's note: Coming to SM Supermalls is SAM, an AI robot designed to serve as a smart in-mall concierge. Below is the press release by SM Supermalls.]

As part of a series of innovations designed to improve customer malling experience, SM Supermalls raises the bar in customer service with the introduction of SAM, the country’s first-ever in-mall smart robot – launched at SM Megamall on Thursday, March 28.

SAM is an artificial intelligent (AI) humanoid robot programmed to deliver a smoother, more personalized and efficient interaction with customers.

“Innovation is what SM strives for in providing better customer service to all and we are proud to introduce our latest innovation yet,” said Steven Tan, SM Supermalls COO.

“SAM is easy to approach and has answers to almost everything SM mall related, making shopping more seamless and fun for our customers.”

Now at SM Megamall and coming soon to other SM malls, SAM is designed to help with directions and provide mall information about the latest deals, promos, and events. Equipped with an advanced face recognition technology, it can also make personalized greetings to customers once they enter the mall. Customers can also chat with SAM through the SM Supermalls Facebook page. It serves as a 24/7 online concierge that can provide information like branch locations, mall schedules, and promos, to name a few.

SAM was created in partnership with the Cal-Comp Technology (Philippines), which is a leading provider of electronic and original design manufacturing services.

Next time you visit SM Megamall, drop by Mega Atrium, Mega Fashion Hall, or Bank Drive and say hi to SAM for a more fun, convenient, and exciting malling experience!

