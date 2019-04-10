Experts from the tech, travel, education, and social enterprise industries on the ways technology reshapes the way people live

Published 4:51 PM, April 10, 2019 In Partnership with

MANILA, Philippines – Digital technology makes movement, creation, enriching everyday experiences, and improving the lives of everyone–even those who live even in remote areas–possible.

Even in the Philippines, a third-world country in a far corner of the globe, disruption is taking place and changing the way its people live at a fast pace.

Digital technology has become so deeply ingrained in our everyday lives that it is now what enables us to make our lives easier and even to bring about change within our respective communities.

In this roundtable series produced in partnership with tech giant Accenture, we gathered experts from the tech, travel, education, and social enterprise industries on the ways technology is reshaping the way people live.

Episode 1: Bitten by the travel bug

Thanks to fast advancements in technology, travel has become more attainable to the average Pinoy—with just a few taps or clicks, it’s now possible to see places and experience things not just in the Philippines but even abroad.

In this discussion moderated by Cesca Litton-Kalaw, Michelle Cruz, Market Lead for the Philippines for Klook; Isabella Yonathan, Country Manager for Traveloka; Hazel dela Cruz, Corporate Marketing Manager for Philippine Airlines; Raina Cheng, Analytics Manager and travel blogger from Accenture Intelligent Operations Centers in the Philippines; and Tep Alba, Managing Director for Accenture Advanced Technology Centers in the Philippines talk about the things that empower the Pinoy traveler.

Episode 2: A positive look at a tech-driven future

Today’s students are the true digital natives. They embrace new tech easily, seamlessly integrating it into their daily lives. But how prepared are they for the evolving workforce? What can institutions do in order to help them?

In this discussion moderated by Cesca Litton-Kalaw and participated by Abi Mapua, Founder and Director of College of Saint Benilde’s HiFi; Lei Motilla, Executive Director of the ASEAN Youth Community; Anthony Trajano, student; and Lito Tayag, Country Managing Director of Accenture in the Philippines share their insights on what institutions need to work on in order to help kids prepare for the workforce of the future.

Episode 3: Tech for a good cause

Even social enterprises, which mostly operate on the grassroots level, utilize technology to help their respective communities carve better lives.

In this discussion moderated by Cesca Litton-Kalaw, Henry Motte-Muñoz, CEO and Founder of Edukasyon.ph; Mark Ruiz, Founder and President of Hapinoy; Glory dela Paz, a representative for E-Healthworker; and Ambe Tierro, Lead of Accenture Advanced Technology Centers in the Philippines talk about the different ways tech is being used in the industry now, and how it can be utilized to broaden our reach and impact. – Rappler.com