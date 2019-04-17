The V15 Pro is now available in the Philippines

Published 3:50 PM, April 17, 2019 In Partnership with



[Editor's note: The Vivo V15 Pro is Vivo's newest phone with the capabilities of a DSLR camera. Below is their press release.]

Mobile photography is no longer limited to food shots and selfies. These days, even professional photographers rely heavily on their smartphones when capturing images that evoke a lot of emotions. A photo is a great way to communicate a message or even just to update loved ones of a recent trip.

It may seem such a waste when an extraordinary location is not properly photographed. It's almost an injustice if the colors of a beautiful garden are either too bright or overexposed.

One doesn't have to break the bank to get professional-grade images.

The Vivo V15 Pro's 48MP Triple Rear Camera addresses photography issues such as exposure, lowlight conditions, and sharpness, among others. The camera’s AI (artificial intelligence) component elevates mobile photography experience to the next level with its 12MP standard + 8MP super wide-angle + 5MP depth-sensing camera setup.

With its 48 Million Quad Pixel Sensor, the Vivo V15 Pro offers photography enthusiasts more than just stunning photos. It is almost certain that the photograph will have a crispier and more natural-looking image compared to those taken with lower megapixels.

In travel photography, landscape photos are a must. No portfolio is complete without a shot of the horizon or breathtaking flower fields. Mobile photographers can rely on Vivo V15 Pro's 8MP AI Super Wide-Angle Camera to do the job. Users don't have to change lenses depending on the need of the shot. Just press on the feature and it's ready to immortalize an image. The AI Super Wide-Angle Camera can expand up to 120 degrees, capturing more people and fuller landscape shots.

The 5MP Depth Depth-Sensing Camera will add more drama and effects on the captured image.

To deliver high-quality 12MP images, the Vivo V15 Pro's main rear camera has a 4-in-1 pixel technology. It means that one large pixel is combined with four pixels so that even in low light or even dark conditions, the images will still come out better.

With its Professional Mode feature, the Vivo V15 Pro can pretty much do the work of DSLR cameras.

Users who want to learn photography can practice by enabling the smartphone's Pro Mode capabilities. Adjust the aperture when taking a photo in dark or confined spaces such as hotels or function rooms. Test how the shutter speed works by adjusting it when taking a photograph of a race or moving vehicles. One can also play with the Manual Feature when taking photos of a city skyline — at night.

However, there is Vivo V15 Pro's AI Super Night Mode that can take multiple photos at different exposures. The finished product is a stunning combination of these shots. Night scenes are difficult to shoot, but through this feature, anyone can achieve a clear and beautiful night scene.

This enables images taken with the Vivo V15 Pro to be used in other platforms and not only for social media posts.

Still, for Instagrammers who like sharing their photographs to family and friends and feel limited by the available editing features, the Vivo V15 Pro's Editing Features can help them achieve just the right amount of brightness, contrast, or even saturation in their images.

The V15 Pro is now available in the local market. Vivo is offering the smartphone at 0% interest, thru 6-9 months installment payments using major credit cards and Home Credit, at all participating stores nationwide.