MANILA, Philippines – Engineers are essential to improving people’s lives. They help design projects that not only help solve developmental problems but also provide livelihood to many Filipino families.

On September 30, 10 am, Rappler, in partnership with Manila Water Foundation, is hosting a live roundtable discussion to talk about the ways Filipino engineers are making a difference in the lives of underprivileged communities and marginalized sectors.

We will answer questions such as: What kind of support do Filipino engineers require to innovate and come up with solutions to help solve problems in water, sanitation, sustainability and the environment? How can they keep abreast with the latest developments in tech and trends in this rapidly changing world? And what is the importance of recognizing their talents and efforts?

Our speakers include:

Mr. Reginald M. Andal, Executive Director, Manila Water Foundation

Engr. Federico A. Monsada, President, Philippine Technological Council

Dr. Ricardo F. Orge,Senior Science Research Specialist, Philippine Rice Research Institute; 2017 MWF Prize for Engineering Excellence awardee

The roundtable discussion will be moderated by actress and events host, Issa Litton.

Bookmark this page to watch the live stream of this discussion on Monday, 10 am. – Rappler.com