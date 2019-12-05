MANILA, Philippines – Have you always dreamed of achieving the IG #feedgoals that everyone is talking about but your mobile camera isn’t just cooperating? Are your photos not just sharp and professional-looking enough?

It’s true that it’s hard to compete with those who are using mirrorless or DSLR cameras to take their #portrait, #food, and #travel photos. But if you’re just not the type who wants to learn how to use a professional camera and better yet, lug it anywhere you go, your photos can still stand out with the newest Huawei Mate 30 Pro.

Huawei Mate 30 Pro boasts of 40mp SuperSensing camera, 16mp ultra wide angle camera, 8mp telephoto camera, and 3D depth-sensing camera.

We asked Franz Lopez, founder of Born in Film and Rappler’s production specialist, to test it out and see how we can use some of its most powerful features to achieve our #feedgoals. Here’s what he thinks:

For landscape shots



The photo above was shot using the 16 MP ultra wide angle.“It has the sharpest output I’ve ever seen on a smartphone. And with its wide lens, it gives you the ability to compose scenes and shoot wide with complete freedom,” said Lopez.

“The 16Mp ultra wide feature is ideal for composing shots that limit your breathing space. I love how the focal distance is perfect for landscape shots with very limited shooting space.”

For low light shots

“I love how you can go with Pro mode and set your speed to the lowest, allowing you to shoot light trails,” said Lopez.

Now, you don’t have to worry about taking photos on your nights out. Huawei Mate 30 Pro can still take on point photos even in low light.

For your #portrait photos

“I love how its depth of field simulator works, it can do f0.95 which gives you a shallow depth of field perfect for isolating your subject,” said Lopez. “The quality of the outputs are impressively sharp and detailed without the need for post-processing – perfect for shooters on the go.”

So, wherever you are and whatever your background is, you can definitely take IG-worthy portraits that are sure to get all the likes.

A camera to beat

All in all, Huawei Mate 30 Pro has a camera to beat. Its photos can definitely battle those taken with a professional camera but without the hassle of carrying one with you all the time.

“The 40 MP sensor is ideal for professional photographers, especially when the demand is for high-quality images that allow you to blow up the image for large format printing. Having been able to use the highest MP camera during a previous trip to Japan, I can definitely say that the quality in terms of size from this smartphone is almost as good as high-end cameras,” said Lopez.

It’s perfect for trips where you need to travel light or events where you’ll be moving around and still capture the moments shared with your friends and loved ones.

“The Huawei Mate 30 Pro is definitely a game-changer because of its high-quality videos and photos. On top of that, the features allow you to work around the circumstances that would normally limit you with other smartphones.

Its camera is on par with regular DSLRs that have 40 MP. I wouldn’t mind bringing this phone on a trip to replace my DSLR.”

Huawei Mate is available in all Huawei Experience stores for the following prices:

Mate 30 Pro - P50,990

Mate 30 - P34,990



– Rappler.com