[Editor’s note: Globe recognizes its responsibility and role in maintaining and creating necessary connections during this enhanced community quarantine. They continue to be alert for all available help they can extend. Below is their story.]

MANILA, Philippines – Today, April 20, could have been our Day Six.

But with the extension of the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) to April 30, people will still have to stay home as the whole country continues its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Life in isolation and physical distancing has changed everything in the way we live and connect.

In the midst of challenging times however, there is hope—with increased recovery rate, increased capacity of health units to accommodate patients, and as the country begins its COVID-19 mass testing.

Through these, Globe remains committed to standing with the Filipinos in this fight and shares its message of hope through a video that shows support and faith that we will all overcome this crisis:

“Dyan ka muna. At dito ako. Magkalayo. Kasi close tayo.”

The story talks about the “pain” that Filipinos are experiencing. Social and physical distancing, while a solution to help flatten the curve, continue to bring families and loved ones apart. The video attests to how Filipinos continue to show support to one another and become part of the communities they belong to.

Human connections prevail as friends and families bond; show love and concern; trade stories, workout, dance, laugh and cry together albeit on virtual grounds.

Ernest Cu, Globe President, and CEO assures customers, "While we go through this crisis together, Globe will do what it can to provide uninterrupted connectivity especially during these times.”

Since the start of the ECQ, Globe has been supporting its customers with various solutions from free access to Covid-19 hotlines and government websites, free WiFi in hospitals, groceries and quarantine facilities, telemedicine services through KonsultaMD, mental health support through HOPELINE, humanitarian aid through Globe Rewards, and up to 60-days credit extension for its postpaid mobile and broadband customers.

Globe continues to respond to COVID-19 with initiatives for its customers to stay connected, informed and #SafeAtHome.