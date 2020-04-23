MANILA, Philippines - There’s a universal truth that has sprung from textbooks to reality in recent weeks: humans need meaningful connections.

When rumors of Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) spread, many of us flocked to the supermarkets and drugstores to stock up on food and medicines for our loved ones. Next thing we knew, the rumors became reality.

We became isolated in our homes, far away from the people we're used to be around with at work, school, or hangout places. Loneliness hit us. And no matter how introverted or socially flexible we considered ourselves to be, social isolation can be overwhelming. This is especially true for most of us in the city who only have ourselves to wake up to the next day.

But we are not alone. As cliche as it may seem, this phrase speaks the truth. We are only physically isolated, not separated.

We are lucky that it’s the year 2020 and we have the Internet as our friend. Through technology, we can connect with other people: families, friends, and even strangers.

In fact, Filipinos are some of the most active internet users worldwide. This probably isn’t news to anyone who’s active in Stan Twitter, Subtle Asian Facebook groups, or those who regularly communicate with OFW family members.

Everywhere you look in the virtual space, there’s a Filipino there. This only goes to show how important communication and expression is to our culture.

For those who are only discovering this for the first time, open your laptop or your phone. Click on the family members not living with you today. Know that a few decades ago, seeing their faces on that small screen and talking to them in real-time would have been impossible.

Your friends may not be next to you holding your hand while you break down, at least they are just a click away. In the same way, we can easily comfort our family and friends in these uncertain times - whether through a call, text, chat, or a voice message in your favorite app.

Moreover, the Internet has enabled us to come together to reach out to those who need our help and support through the numerous donation drives across online groups. These efforts remind us that every little contribution can make a huge difference in the lives of others.

In its latest online video, "Salamat," Smart Communications, Inc. highlights the immense value of these meaningful connections to get us through these challenging times. Our video calls with loved ones, online watch parties and an e-numan sessions with friends, concalls with our families from different parts of the world, shoutouts to organize donations in your community - all these show that though we're apart, we're never alone.

Join the PLDT-Smart Foundation and Smart in their Text-To-Donate drive to support COVID-19 health workers, frontliners, hospitals, and poor communities. All Smart, TNT, and Sun subscribers can donate using their prepaid load or charged to their postpaid account by simply texting DONATE<Space><Amount> and send to 3456. Subscribers may donate in the amounts of 10; 25; 50; 100; and 500. For example, customers who want to send Php10 may just text DONATE<Space> 10 and send to 3456. The donation drive will run until July 16, 2020.

[Editor's note: This story was written with Smart Communications.]