[Editor's note: This move is part of Smart Communications, Inc. commitment to the growth of eSports in the Philippines. Below is their press release.]

MANILA, Philippines – In an effort to support the country's eSports scene despite the current COVID-19 crisis, mobile services provider Smart Communications, Inc. has officially announced that season 5 of the Mobile Legends Professional League (MPL) will resume this May.

Season 5 of the MPL, which will be broadcasted online for Filipino fans, will run the week 4-6 of the season on May 1-3, 8-10, and 15-17. The Grand Finals of the tournament is scheduled for May 29-31.

The latest MPL season is made possible by Smart’s new partnership with Mobile Legends: Bang Bang developer and publisher Shanghai Moonton Technology, as part of its commitment to the growth of eSports in the Philippines. Smart has previously partnered with Moonton to power past Mobile Legends events.

Smart’s efforts in powering the eSports community is also in recognition of how Mobile Legends and other games keep Filipinos connected during this pandemic, by allowing them to socialize and bond over their favorite games.

Mobile Legends players and fans get to enjoy the best gaming experience with Smart’s fastest and most widely-available LTE network, as cited by US-based mobile internet analytics and insights firm Opensignal. Internationally-renowned internet testing firm Ookla® also named Smart the Philippines’ Speedtest Awards Winner for mobile network speed for 2019.

Smart subscribers can stream the Mobile Legends Professional League Season 5 on Facebook Gaming with Giga Games 99, which comes with 2 GB data and 1 GB Games All Day for Mobile Legends and Facebook Gaming for seven days! Simply dial *123# and choose Giga Games now!

For more updates and info on Mobile Legends events, like Smart Communications on Facebook, and follow @LiveSmart on Instagram and Twitter. – Rappler.com