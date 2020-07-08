MANILA, Philippines – As we all cooperate in overcoming this pandemic, most have settled into social distancing and working from home. But does isolating indoors guarantee safety from COVID-19? And what are the dangers of breathing indoor air 24/7?

According to the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), there has been a gradual increase in indoor concentrations of certain pollutants like dust mites, pollen, and chemical fumes. Luckily, the EPA also confirms that air purifiers have proven effective in filtering such contaminants, including viruses.

Before adding more plants and rugs to your home decor, consider safeguarding your health with a LIFAair air purifier, equipped with both HEPA and carbon filters to trap pollutants lurking in carpet dust and recycled air. It uses high-precision sensors to power automatic purification, allowing users to simply plug and play.

Notice how its modern and unobtrusive design blends perfectly into any home environment. What you might not tell is also how quietly it operates, as not to disturb daily productivity.

Each unit comes with a smart controller that tracks air quality levels in real time. You can even move it to different rooms to measure levels of carbon dioxide, temperature, and volatile organic compounds (VOCs). The highly portable LA 350A is ideal for this, best suited for bedrooms and small studios.

As for larger spaces like living rooms, offices, and lobbies, there’s the more robust LA 500V.

Having installed both models around the house, we immediately noticed that the air became less stuffy and allergic sneezing became less common. The LIFAair air purifiers have made work-from-home more bearable, and especially, more breathable.

As we quarantine to contain the spread of this virus, we must all the more keep our households safe and sanitized. At home, as in any work environment, health always comes first. – Rappler.com