LISTEN: Lazada Talks episode 2 podcast

In episode two of the Lazada Talks series, Issa Litton picked the brains of subject matter experts who can help us understand how Lazada and other purveyors of the digital economy enabled businesses in the Philippines to bounce back and thrive after the initial onset of the pandemic. They discuss what has changed since then, and where the industry is headed next.

Joining her are Lazada’s own Carlos Barrera, Synagie’s Lester Cuneta, and Digits Trading, Inc.’s Howard Paw.

Carlos Barrera is the Deputy CEO of Lazada Philippines. Born in Madrid, Spain, Carlos graduated with a double degree in Business Administration and Finance from University Carlos III de Madrid (UC3M). Prior to joining Lazada, he was in the consulting industry for five years in Europe and South America, covering strategy, mergers and acquisition projects. Carlos came on board Lazada in 2014, where he started in the Malaysia office before taking on his chief operating officer role with Lazada Philippines.

Lester Cuneta on the other hand is an eCommerce professional with 10 years of combined experience in tech, retail, and fast-moving consumer goods. He is the chief process officer of the Synagie group and general manager of Synagie Philippines.

Lastly, Howard Paw is the co-founder and assistant vice president for Digits Trading, Inc. Digits Trading has been in the retail business for more than 20 years, bringing in tech and electronics brands into the country since way before the birth of the first smartphone. Digits Trading built physical and online stores Filipino techies have come to love, including Digital Walker and Beyond the Box. – Rappler.com