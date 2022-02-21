TechRap UnRap: Is the Redmi Note 11 your next mid-range daily driver?

Here’s a phone to consider if it’s time to step up from budget devices

Editor’s note: This content is sponsored by Xiaomi Philippines and was produced by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the production of this piece.

The Redmi Note 11 is a handsome device, and you would have a hard time believing that it sells for as low as P8,999. Its polycarbonate body gives it a lush look whether you get the graphite gray, twilight blue, or star blue versions of the device. And yes, the phone performs just as it looks.

With its Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor with Adreno 610 GPU, it can handle almost any kind of app including the latest games. Its chipset was designed to be power efficient so it can boost performance and conserve energy as needed.

Its processor also provides good support for the Redmi Note 11’s quad camera system, which consists of a 50MP main camera, an 8MP for ultra-wide shots, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor to help make backgrounds blurry when you want them to be. The front camera is also very capable at 13MP.

In this episode of TechRap UnRap, we get our hands on the device and demonstrate just how capable this device really is, and how it takes you through the day in style. – Rappler.com

Buy the Redmi Note 11 starting at P8,999 for the 4GB Ram + 64GB ROM version at Lazada or Shopee.