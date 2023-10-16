Tech meets wellness: Acerpure redefines healthy living

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Acer, a global leader in tech and innovation, is expanding its portfolio by venturing into the home essentials space by introducing Acerpure, an integrated solution offering high-efficiency technological lifestyle products.

In a world where health and technology are intertwined, Acerpure is the perfect addition to any home. With Acerpure, Acer is not only selling products but also the promise of a healthier home and life.

“Acerpure’s mission is to provide technological innovations that can resolve various consumer concerns. We want to create an Acerpure home ecosystem for consumers to live with ease and comfort,” said Sue Ong-Lim, Acer Philippines general manager.

Acerpure products all feature Integrated Technology, ensuring all homes are dirt-free, the air is breathable, and the water is pure. Smart Integration showcases app capabilities for easy control and monitoring via smartphones and other devices. Acerpure products are also eco-friendly and engineered with the environment in mind for energy-efficient operations and minimal waste generation.

Breathe healthy, breathe pure with Acerpure’s Air Purifier Series

Acerpure Cozy projects air up to 15 meters away, completely circulating the air five times per hour to every corner of your home. Thanks to its 3D Airflow Technology, Acerpure Cozy has a greater range and more concentrated airflow than a standard fan for improved indoor air circulation. It has a 12 touch-activated speed setting and 90° up/down, 95° left/right oscillating direction adjustment for easy, accurate control. Acerpure Cozy also helps save energy by eliminating uncomfortable temperature differences within the home, working with existing heating and air conditioning to adjust room temperature.

Acerpure Cool has a 4-in-1 HEPA filter that eliminates bacteria, allergens, and pollutants from your home to make the air healthier and fresher. This filter offers four-layer protection from unsafe air by removing pet hair and dander and 99.97% of particles as small as 0.3 microns, such as PM1.0 allergens, bacteria, formaldehyde, and odors.

Better cleaning starts here with Acerpure’s Clean Series

Acerpure Clean V1 lets you #CleanLikeAPro because it is quieter and more effortless to use than other products. It combines lightness, convenience, and power in one gadget to clean every nook and cranny of your home. Acerpure Clean V1 is slim but powerful with a 1.5kg ultralight and cordless body, visual battery life with a running time of 60 minutes on a full charge, different modes for different cleaning usages, an electric power brush with hair-free technology, and four built-in LED lights.

Acerpure Clean V1 lite is super lightweight at 550g with 13000Pa suction pressure power and a maximum of 15 minutes of cleaning time. It has a 2-in-1 usage, one button switch, a DC motor, and a USB type-C charger.

As part of Acerpure’s launch in the Philippines, international superstar Sandara Park joins Acerpure as its brand ambassador, perfectly representing its wholesome and clean qualities. SB19 and Team Payaman are also launching a web series for fans to enjoy.

“We are also very excited to launch the ‘Mahangin Challenge’ featuring SB19 and Team Payaman, who will put Acerpure products to the test,” said Princess Laosantos, Acer Philippines senior marketing manager.

For more details about Acerpure products and the “Mahangin Challenge,” visit Acerpure’s official Facebook page (@AcerpurePH) or the official website, www.acer.com. – Rappler.com

PRESS RELEASE