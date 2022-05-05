Shop from home with The Metro Store’s ‘Metro Pabili’

Editor’s note: This press release is sponsored by The Metro Stores and was handled by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the publishing of this piece.

MAE pabili from The Metro Stores?

Introducing Metro Pabili – the retail giant’s new and improved personal shopping service that lets customers buy Metro Department Store and Supermarket items from the comforts of their home.

Previously, the Metro Stores provided call and pick up hotlines per branch. With Metro Pabili, the whole process is made simple, easy, and convenient with just one easy to remember phone number. Customers can now call, text, or Viber message 0917-88-METRO to get in touch with the store’s always-on shopping assistant, Mae.

PERSONAL SHOPPER. Metro Pabili, the store’s personal shopping service, is available daily from 9am to 6pm.

After choosing which branch to shop at, they will be connected to an actual Metro staff who will be their assigned personal shopper for the day. Through Metro Pabili, they will get access to The Metro Stores’ wide assortment of affordable items in real time – as if they were the ones in-store.

“Metro Pabili is really all about making our customers’ lives easy, especially the ones who may prefer to buy through personalized staff service instead of an online website. We’ll take care of the shopping for them so they can focus on doing other more important things like work, taking care of the kids or the family, or running other errands,” says Manuel C. Alberto, President and Chief Operating Officer of Metro Retail Stores Group, Inc.

As the go-to store of moms and wais shoppers, The Metro Stores understands how valuable time is for its customers. By shortening the process and improving the overall at-home shopping service, The Metro Stores is making life easy for everyone. So whether it’s for replenishing your kitchen staples, last-minute gift shopping, or just looking through the different Metro Department Store and Metro Supermarket offers, you can trust the Metro Pabili service to get your errands done with a quick call or text.

ONLINE SHOPPING. You can now buy Metro Department Store and Supermarket items from the comforts of your home.

Mae of Metro Pabili is at your service from 9am to 6pm daily and will first be available in selected areas in Luzon and Visayas. Orders placed and paid after the 2pm cut-off will be delivered the next day. Deliveries are made within three hours. Payments can be done via credit or debit card, Gcash and PayMaya.

#ShopTheMetroStores now in-store, online at www.shopmetro.ph, or through Metro Pabili via 0917-88-METRO. Join The Metro Stores Viber community to stay updated on the latest sales, promos, and announcements. – Rappler.com