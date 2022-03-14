3 things to watch out for as Cebu welcomes NUSTAR, its newest integrated resort

Editor’s note: This content is sponsored by NUSTAR Resort and Casino and was produced by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the production of this piece.

Luxury and island living – while some may think of these as opposites, it’s a combination that accurately reflects the idea behind NUSTAR Resort and Casino, the newest premier, five-star integrated resort in Cebu.

Promising lavish entertainment, excellent service, and an exceptional retail experience, it is poised to be the newest go-to destination in the region.

Before its grand opening in 2022, we’re giving you a glimpse of what you can expect upon entering the NUSTAR property.

Relaxing staycations

Who doesn’t love lounging around a luxurious hotel room? NUSTAR takes staycations up a notch by offering not just one but three luxury hotel towers for guests. All three hotels are managed by Robinsons Hotels and Resorts (RHR), the hospitality arm of Robinsons Land Corporation (RLC) and one of the Philippines’ biggest and top hotel groups.

NUSTAR Hotel Cebu, the only ultra-luxury hotel outside of Metro Manila, is for VIP clientele and guests who are looking for a remarkable hotel experience. Fili, which will be having its soft launch this year, is a five-star resort from the authentic Filipino hospitality brand of the same name. It is the first authentic five-star hotel brand under the RHR portfolio. Lastly, Grand Summit Hotel promises to be the finest from RHR’s newest upscale brand. It is a contemporary lifestyle accommodation for different occasions: work, leisure, or celebrations.

No matter where you check-in, NUSTAR guarantees high-class room amenities that can exude decadence, indulgence, and comfort. Staycations can now become synonymous with relaxing and fuss-free!

Dining and shopping in style

THE MALL. It will be home to a collection of global luxury brands and restaurants.

With 35,000 square meters of gross floor area full of shops from top global brands and restaurants catering to different local and international tastes, The Mall at NUSTAR is your next stop for an elevated shopping and dining experience.

The Mall will soon be home to trendy restaurants such as Mott 32, one of the most renowned global contemporary Chinese restaurants, and Il Primo, an Italian steakhouse. You can also expect beloved retail brands like Rolex, Porsche Design, Chow Tai Fook, and Beyond the Box.

IL PRIMO. Enjoy delectable dishes at NUSTAR’s restaurant offerings.

Stay tuned for a variety of exclusives, rewards, and dining options NUSTAR will offer, all with the goal of helping you get a retail experience unlike any other.

Connecting with nature

Located at Kawit Island in South Road Properties (SRP) off the coast of the southern district of Cebu City, the NUSTAR property maximizes its island location by combining its luxurious hotel accommodations with experiences that you can only get with nature.

SKYDECK. Guests can enjoy stunning 180-degree views atop a 116-meter summit.

The Skydeck is the soon-to-be iconic structure at NUSTAR. Here you can enjoy stunning 180-degree views atop a 116-meter summit. Imagine yourself seeing a picturesque view of the ocean and the Cebu cityscape – this photo is one for the books!

Meanwhile, at the wharf and the boardwalk, you can relax as you take an idyllic and scenic walk along the 580-meter boardwalk connecting NUSTAR to the Cebu strait. Here’s a bonus: it was designed by famed contemporary artist, JEFRË, so get your camera ready for some aesthetic shots as well.

These are just a few of the new and exciting offerings NUSTAR has in store for its guests. Once you step foot on this island, the possibilities of leisure and entertainment are almost endless.

