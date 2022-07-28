Score tickets to CHA EUN-WOO’s fan meeting in Manila with Smart Prepaid

Smart Prepaid subscribers can get a chance to join the live event by using their GigaLife App points

Editor’s note: This press release is sponsored by Smart and was handled by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the publishing of this piece.

Smart Prepaid, in partnership with PCCW’s leading pan-regional OTT video streaming service, Viu is powering up the K-Life experience of subscribers with CHA EUN-WOO’s much anticipated 2022 Just One 10 Minute <Starry Caravan in Manila> fan meeting at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on August 6.

Smart Prepaid subscribers can get a chance to join the live event by simply using their points on the GigaLife App and subscribing to Smart Prepaid promos to redeem and claim a ticket on a first-come, first-served basis.

To redeem and secure tickets, subscribers can follow these simple steps:

Log in to the Smart GigaLife App. Tap GigaPoints then ‘Redeem Rewards’ then ‘CHA EUN-WOO tickets’. Tap the Redeem button on the pop-up screen to confirm redemption.

Subscribers can redeem tickets in exchange for a corresponding number of points: CHA EUN-WOO Just One Ten Minute <Starry Caravan in Manila> – Two (2) VIP tickets – 6,000 points CHA EUN-WOO Just One Ten Minute <Starry Caravan in Manila> – Two (2) Upper box tickets – 3,000 points CHA EUN-WOO Just One Ten Minute <Starry Caravan in Manila> – Two (2) Box (Orange) tickets – 1,500 points

Subscribers will get an SMS notification upon successful redemption. To claim their tickets, subscribers must head to the Smart store in Gallery Mall and present their redemption notification and active subscription to Smart Prepaid promos, such as PowerAll 99 or 149 or Giga K-Video 99 and up.

CHA EUN-WOO is known for his roles in K-Dramas “My ID is Gangnam Beauty” & “True Beauty”, variety shows showing his charms as CHA EUN-WOO on “All the Butlers” & “Handsome Tigers”, which are all available for his fans to enjoy streaming on Viu.

Smart and Viu have been collaborating to enable subscribers with the best video experience so that they can power up their K-Life with the latest shows, unlimited downloads, and access to all content on Viu. Earlier this year, Smart gave fans a chance to spend a special day with CHA EUN-WOO through a Smart Hallyu Hangouts virtual session, where fans were able to interact and get to know their idol.

Power your K-Life with Smart Prepaid

Filipino fans can power their K-Life experience with PowerAll 99, which comes with 8 GB for all sites and apps, Unlimited TikTok, and Unlimited Texts to All Networks valid for 7 days for only Php99

With Power All 99, subscribers have the power to choose their favorite online activities while using their 8 GB open access data for all sites and apps – from watching hit K-dramas and movies to catching up with the latest news and updates about their favorite Korean superstars.

Fans can also enjoy unlimited fun and entertainment on TikTok while watching the latest trending fan cams of their favorite K-idols, and so much more – anytime and anywhere.

Power All 99 also features Unlimited Text to All Networks so subscribers can stay in touch with their fan groups all the time.

Philippines’ fastest 5G mobile network

Smart subscribers can make the most of their K-Life experiences powered by Smart, the country’s fastest 5G mobile network as cited by Ookla, the global leader in mobile and broadband network intelligence.

Smart also dominated the latest Opensignal Mobile Network Experience Report in 11 out of a possible 16 categories covering the essential aspects of service, including speed, coverage, and experience.Know more about CHA EUN-WOO’s upcoming live fan meet by following Smart’s official accounts on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok. #SmartVIUwithCHAEUNWOO – Rappler.com