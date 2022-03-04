TikTok strengthens commitment to user safety with launch of new in-app digital literacy hub in the Philippines

The new in-app Digital Literacy Hub provides users with a one-stop portal of resources to help users navigate the online sphere

Editor’s note: This press release is sponsored by TECNO and was handled by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the publishing of this piece.

TikTok, a leading destination for short-form mobile video, announced the launch of a new in-app Digital Literacy Hub as part of its ongoing commitment to helping users navigate the digital environment. The Hub will encourage users to tap on the available safety features to protect themselves and others online, while still enjoying the benefits of the digital world.

The Digital Literacy Hub will serve as a one-stop portal that anchors all of TikTok’s educational initiatives around mental wellbeing, cyber wellness, minor safety, potentially dangerous online challenges, and other digital literacy topics. The Hub will also host digital literacy tips using videos, quizzes, and scenario-based learning content. These resources are designed to empower users to become more discerning about the kinds of online content they choose to engage with, whilst also equipping them with the tools to recognize and report inappropriate materials if ever encountered.

“TikTok is dedicated to creating digital spaces for authenticity to thrive, and we’re constantly working to reinforce our safety resources to support and empower these experiences. The platform brings important digital wellness resources even closer to our local community to ensure that they are well-equipped to tackle the ever-evolving digital landscape,” said Kristoffer Rada, Head of Public Policy, TikTok Philippines and Malaysia.

In conjunction with The Hub launch, TikTok has also enhanced its Trust and Safety initiatives with a Safety Centre page, video warning labels, and an in-app Safety Guide. These, combined with creator efforts promoting #SaferTogether videos, will appear on the For You Page. These initiatives aim to educate and inspire teens to #thinkb4youdo and adopt positive online habits, empowering them to be critical and discerning by providing tools to report inappropriate content. The new in-app guide encourages community members to follow the four-step process when engaging with an online challenge, asking them to:

STOP for a moment

THINK about what they’ve seen

DECIDE how the content made them feel

ACT on those feelings and report harmful challenges or hoaxes

In addition to updating its Community Guidelines, TikTok, as part of its efforts to promote greater access to digital literacy resources, has also strengthened measures against potentially dangerous online challenges, with technology that immediately alerts safety teams of any sudden spikes in content violations linked to particular hashtags, as well as privacy-by-design initiatives that restrict app usage for users under 16 to ensure age-appropriate experiences.

“With the newly-established Digital Literacy Hub, enhanced Trust and Safety initiatives, updated Community Guidelines, strengthened measures and privacy-by-design initiatives, TikTok is able to tailor its approach to suit the Phillippines’ unique needs and challenges,” Rada added.

Access the Digital Literacy Hub HERE to find out more about TikTok’s ongoing safety initiatives for the Philippines. TikTok is available for free on iOS and Android via the Apple Store, Google Play Store, and Huawei AppGallery. – Rappler.com