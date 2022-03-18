Spotlighting the #WomenOfTikTok this March

Users across the platform are invited to join different Women's Month hashtag challenges to create, share, and inspire with the entire TikTok community

Editor’s note: This press release is sponsored by TikTok and was handled by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the publishing of this piece.

TikTok, a leading destination for short-form mobile video, honors the #WomenOfTikTok all throughout March with engaging livestreams, week-long hashtag challenges, and special in-app filters and templates for creators. The platform will feature exceptional female creators who have been using TikTok to connect with their audience and pursue their passion. A different theme will be highlighted every week, each aiming to inspire, empower, and celebrate women. Through this initiative, TikTok continues its mission to support and uplift women, and recognize their strength and diversity.

Hashtag challenges that #InspireHER, #EmpowerHer, and #CelebrateHER

Users across the platform are invited to join different Women’s Month hashtag challenges to create, share, and inspire with the entire community on TikTok. Simply think of any type of content inspired by the hashtag of the week, and upload it onto TikTok. Users are able to check out other videos, too, by going through the Discover feed.

The first hashtag challenge, #InspireHER, ran from March 7 to 13. Users shared content that encouraged and inspired women on the platform throughout the week, like this video featuring TikTok content creator, and skin color positivity advocate, Ayn Bernos.

#EmpowerHER is the next hashtag, currently running from March 14 until 20. For this challenge, creators can share stories, tips, and tricks, as well as personal views on what it’s like being a woman in today’s society. TikTok community has the opportunity, especially women, to share milestones and recent accomplishments on the feed and be an inspiration to others.

From March 21 to 31, #CelebrateHER will the featured hashtag where the challenge is to think of any trend users can create, inspired by the hashtag itself. At the end of the week, the three top trendsetting #WomenOfTikTok will be awarded special TikTok creator packages filled with exclusive swag.

Watch the #WomenOfTikTok Mini Live Series

Users can watch a four-part mini LIVE series on TikTok this International Women’s Month. The series kicked off on March 13, and more livestreams are coming up on March 20, 27, and 31. Each features phenomenal female creators who talk about the realities of being a woman, their success and struggles, and how TikTok has empowered them to inspire and uplift other women. The series is hosted by TikTok content creator and voiceover talent, Inka Magnaye, who is best known as the voice behind the Philippine Airlines onboard safety announcements.

An exciting mix of guests are lined up for the livestreams, each belonging to various fields of work, including Krizzle Hannah Rei Santos MD, RMT, who is known for sharing health tips on TikTok and online Education Creator, Lyqa Maravilla, for education. Notable women in entertainment will also be part of the series, including Denise Barbacena, one of the rising stars of GMA Playlist, Miss Trans Global 2020, Mela Habijan, and Andrea So who rose to fame on the platform because of point of view (POV) skits.

Viewers can look forward to watching ABS-CBN news reporter and multimedia journalist Jacque Manabat, during the LIVE series, as well as sports personalities Pauline Lopez, a Filipina taekwondo champion, and Jamie Lim from the SEA Games Asian Championships Philippine National Karate Team. Up-and-coming five-member Filipino girl group KAIA is also on the roster of livestream guests.

Viewers of the March 13 livestream heard messages from three inspiring guests: gaming video creator and cosplayer Myrtle Sarrosa, the only rose among the thorns in the #GeekTokPH community Kyla Reblora, and Basha Subijano, a trans-woman beauty pageant coordinator. Musical artists Sab and Relden also took part in the mini LIVE event.

Apart from the hashtag challenges and livestreams, other in-app activities for International Women’s Month include special effects, filters, and templates that aim to build confidence, show support, and promote women empowerment on TikTok. A few options that users can use are the Faux Freckle effect, Flowers Filter, and the #WomenOfTikTok hashtag on the platform.

Be part of this month-long celebration of women on the platform. Download TikTok on your iOS and Android devices today. – Rappler.com