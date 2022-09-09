TNT to treat LRT-1 passengers with limited ‘Libreng Sakay at Meryenda’ on September 12

TNT will give away a one-way ticket ride at the EDSA, Carriedo, Gil Puyat, Baclaran, and Doroteo Jose stations starting at 8 am

Editor’s note: This press release is sponsored by TNT and was handled by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the publishing of this piece.

As part of its promise to bring saya to Filipinos, value mobile services brand TNT will be offering limited Libreng Sakay at Meryenda to passengers of Light Rail Transit (LRT) 1 on September 12, Monday.

TNT will give away a free one-way ticket ride at the EDSA, Carriedo, Gil Puyat, Baclaran, and Doroteo Jose stations from 8 am onwards. Commuters only need to go to the TNT booth at the said station to claim their free ticket on a first come, first served basis.

On top of that, new and current TNT subscribers will also be able to enjoy free snacks if they avail of a new TNT SIM pack and register to any TNT Sulit Affordaloads offers, including Pantawid 10, SurfSaya 20 and All Data 50 – three offers that suit their connectivity needs even on a tight budget.

Tuloy Ang Saya with TNT

TNT’s Libreng Sakay at Meryenda treat is part of the brand’s ongoing Tuloy Ang Saya campaign, which aims to encourage Filipinos to keep positive despite challenging times.

“Sa lahat ng nangyayari ngayon, lalong kailangan natin ng mapagkukunan ng saya kahit sa simpleng paraan lang upang malagpasan ang iba’t-ibang hamon sa ating buhay. That’s why, at TNT, we are committed to help Filipinos keep their saya going through programs like Libreng Sakay at Meryenda, our budget-friendly offers, and our award-winning network services,” said Lloyd R. Manaloto, FVP at Smart.

TNT is powered by Smart, the first and only local mobile operator to be recognized as the Philippines’ Best Mobile Network by Ookla, the global leader in mobile and broadband network intelligence. Smart clinched the prestigious recognition after it won both Fastest Mobile Network and Best Mobile Coverage based on Ookla Speedtest Analysis for Q1-Q2 2022.



