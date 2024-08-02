TNT and Maya join forces to launch ‘TNT Alkansya’ to empower Filipinos to save

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

An instant 1% cashback and an additional 1% interest per annum are up for grabs for Maya and TNT users

Value mobile services brand TNT has partnered with Maya, the country’s #1 Digital Banking app, to launch ‘TNT Alkansya,’ a groundbreaking program that rewards subscribers with instant cashback that they may save and grow on the Maya app.

Through ‘TNT Alkansya,’ both TNT and Maya seek to promote the habit of saving among subscribers and provide them easy access to the leading digital bank and its innovative offers and services.

The ‘TNT Alkansya’ program enables users to enjoy a 1% cashback and an additional 1% interest per annum (p.a.) boost on Maya Savings for every P100 worth of accumulated spend on TNT promos via the Maya app, which is downloadable on Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

On the Maya app, TNT subscribers may purchase any TNT promo, including SurfSaya, TikTok Saya, and Giga offers. They will receive an instant 1% cashback on their Maya Wallet and can take advantage of Maya’s high interest rate of up to 15% per annum, plus an additional 1% p.a. boost on their savings. Subscribers can enjoy instant cashback up to twice per month.

“We are excited to partner with Maya for the launch of ‘TNT Alkansya,’ a one-of-a-kind program that makes it so much easier for our subscribers to kickstart the habit of saving and growing their money as they avail of TNT promos on the Maya app,” said Alex O. Caeg, head of Smart Consumer Wireless Business.

“Through the ‘TNT Alkansya’ program, we want to promote the value of delayed gratification and the importance of saving for a rainy day among Filipinos. Dahil kung may ipon, may saya at ginhawa sa kinabukasan. TNT subscribers can take advantage of the ‘TNT Alkansya’ starting August 1,” said Lloyd R. Manaloto, head of Prepaid and Content at Smart.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with TNT on the ‘TNT Alkansya’ program, which aligns perfectly with our mission to make financial services more inclusive and convenient for every Filipino. Through this collaboration, we aim to enhance financial literacy and empower TNT subscribers to access a range of safe, secure, and relevant financial products,” said Angelo Madrid, Maya Bank president.

‘TNT Alkansya’ is powered by Smart’s superior mobile network, which was recently recognized by independent network analytics from Opensignal for delivering the Philippines’ best 5G coverage experience. To learn more about ‘TNT Alkansya,’ visit https://smrt.ph/tntalkansyax.

Maya Philippines, Inc. and Maya Bank, Inc. are regulated by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (www.bsp.gov.ph). Deposits are insured by the PDIC up to P500,000 per depositor. – Rappler.com

PRESS RELEASE