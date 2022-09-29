Motorcycles, phones, cash await TNT’s Mindanao ‘Tuloy Ang Saya’ Raffle winners

Editor’s note: This press release is sponsored by TNT and was handled by BrandRap, the sales and marketing arm of Rappler. No member of the news and editorial team participated in the publishing of this piece.

TNT, one of the Philippines’ leading prepaid telecoms brands, is bringing nationwide saya to Mindanao as it launches the “Tuloy Ang Saya” Raffle Promo, which gives subscribers a chance to win over P4.8 million worth of prizes from September 23 to November 15.

13 lucky TNT subscribers will win grand raffle prizes, including Honda motorcycles, smartphones, LG refrigerators, and P25,000 worth of SM grocery vouchers, while up for grabs in the weekly draws are ShopeePay Credits, SM Gift Passes, Huawei Nova 9 SEs and Samsung tablets.

All TNT subscribers in Mindanao may join, earn, and accumulate entries to the promo by following these steps:

Activate TNT 5G-ready SIM Card. Subscribers may earn five entries by activating a TNT 5G-ready SIM, available at sari-sari stores and accredited TNT retailers. Register to the promo. Subscribers with an active TNT 5G-ready SIM may register to the promo by scanning the QR code at sari-sari stores or TNT retailers, or by visiting https://surprises.smart.com.ph/TNT. Customers may complete the registration by providing their TNT number, name, and address, and setting up their password. Load up to earn raffle entries. Subscribers may earn and rack up raffle entries by loading up: P10 to P19 for one entry; P20 to P49 for two entries; P50 and above for five entries; and by availing of “Sulit Affordaloads” promos including Pantawid Load 10, SurfSaya 20, and All Data 50.

To check accumulated raffle entries, subscribers may log into https://surprises.smart.com.ph/TNT and check the “Raffle Entries” tab.

The promo is part of the brand’s nationwide “Tuloy Ang Saya” campaign bannered by Popstar Royalty Sarah Geronimo and YouTube star Mimiyuuuh, which aims to encourage Filipinos to stay happy despite challenging times.

“The ‘Tuloy Ang Saya’ promo in Mindanao is our way of giving back to TNT subscribers in the region for their continued support for the brand. Makakaasa ang lahat na sa kabila ng iba’t-ibang hamon sa ating buhay ngayon, tuluy-tuloy pa rin ang TNT na magbibigay saya at inspirasyon sa lahat ng subscribers nationwide (Everyone can trust that despite the different challenges in our lives these days, TNT will continue to bring joy and inspiration to all its subscribers nationwide),” said Lloyd R. Manaloto, first vice president at Smart.

TNT is powered by Smart, the country’s fastest and best mobile network as recognized by Ookla, the global leader in mobile and broadband network intelligence.

Join TNT’s “Tuloy Ang Saya” Raffle in Mindanao now! To know more, visit https://surprises.smart.com.ph/TNT or https://facebook.com/TNTPhMindanao. – Rappler.com