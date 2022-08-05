TNT brings Sarah G and Mimiyuuuh together for epic collab

TNT also recently unveiled Sulit Affordaloads, which include Pantawid 10, SurfSaya 20, and All Data 50 with Free TikTok For All

For the first time ever, value mobile brand TNT has brought together Popstar Sarah Geronimo and YouTube star Mimiyuuuh for an epic music video collab meant to encourage Filipinos to get their saya going in these challenging times.

Entitled ‘Tuloy Ang Saya,’ TNT’s latest music video shows both celebrity endorsers in a catchy song and dance performance that highlights how ordinary Filipinos can find simple ways to stay happy and productive powered by TNT – whether it’s through connecting with loved ones on social media, destressing on TikTok with co-workers, bonding with friends via online games, learning new things on YouTube, or even starting out a small online business.

The campaign video also capitalizes on the song’s LSS-inducing message: “Sa TNT, tuloy ang saya – kahit nagigipit, dyan tayo kakapit, problema’y maitatawid.”

An epic collaboration and dance challenge

The new ad comes on the heels of the much-awaited new TVC of Sarah G. after a short hiatus.

“Masaya po ako na among my first projects is this music video with Mimiyuuuh na may importanteng mensahe: Kahit ano pa pong pagsubok ang dinadaanan natin, sama-sama natin ‘tong lalagpasan at nandito lang kami ng TNT para ituloy ang sayang makakapitan saan man kayo sa bansa,” Sarah G. said.

On the other hand, Mimiyuuuh could not believe that she just ticked off an item from her bucket list – the dream to collaborate with the Popstar Royalty.

“Nagpapasalamat ako sa TNT for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to collaborate in a music video with the Popstar Royalty! We had so much fun po shooting this at nakaka-proud po to be part of a project that celebrates the Filipinos’ strength and positivity lalo na during these challenging times. Truly, sa TNT, tuloy ang saya!” Mimiyuuh said.

Fans can get their saya going by joining Sarah G. and Mimiyuuuh on the ‘Tuloy Ang Saya’ dance challenge and sharing their version on TikTok using the official hashtag #TNTuloyAngSaya.

Keep the saya going with TNT

“Now, more than ever, many Filipinos rely on the internet for their daily dose of saya despite trying times. As we say, ‘Ang taong gipit, sa saya kumakapit,’ that’s why TNT is committed to making available affordable promos to keep everyone connected online, powered by Smart’s nationwidest mobile coverage,” said Francis E. Flores, SVP and Head of Consumer Business Wireless – Individual at Smart.

To keep the subscribers connected to their daily source of saya, TNT recently unveiled Sulit Affordaloads, which include Pantawid 10, SurfSaya 20, and All Data 50 with Free TikTok For All – three offers that suit the connectivity needs of subscribers even on a tight budget.

Subscribers may register to any of TNT’s Sulit Affordaloads by logging into the GigaLife App, by dialing *123#, or by purchasing at accredited retailers and sari-sari stores nationwide.

Powered by Smart’s nationwidest mobile network

TNT is powered by Smart, which has recently been recognized for having the country’s Best Mobile Coverage Nationwide by Ookla®, the global leader in mobile and broadband network intelligence.

Based on user-generated tests and scans in 2.3 million devices across 671,510 locations in the country, Ookla declared Smart as the winner of the Best Mobile Coverage category for Q1-Q2 2022 after it achieved a Coverage Score of 794, surpassing its closest competitor’s Coverage Score of 732.

Smart also dominated in the latest Mobile Network Experience Awards by independent mobile analytics firm Opensignal, covering the essential aspects of speed, overall experience, and service.

Get the saya going with TNT’s budget-friendly data, call, and text offers. For updates, visit tntph.com. – Rappler.com