CheckThisOut: These homegrown restaurants from Rizal are available on foodpanda

Editor’s note: Some finds are simply too good not to share. Let us guide you on some of the best deals out there. Before you check that cart out, be sure to #CheckThisOut🛒. Our articles contain affiliate links from our partners. We earn a small commission when you shop using these links.

Rizal isn’t particularly known for a specific cuisine or dish, but there are well-known and hidden gems that people enjoy. And since the pandemic began, many of these food shops and restaurants transitioned into offering their delectable treats online.

If you’re a resident in Rizal or a visitor staying for a short while, we’ve come up with a listicle of homegrown restaurants you can have delivered straight to your home via foodpanda.

Happy eating!

Yes, Efren’s Special Barbecue

facebook.com/YesEfrenSpecialBBQ

P300 was the capital that Yes, Efren’s began when Efren, the owner, first established his barbecue business inside a village in Cainta, Rizal. Now, his business has grown to a full-blown eatery with a second location in Caloocan City, a full suite of grilled dishes on the menu, and an impressive online presence. Try the Yes Efren’s Special barbecue to start with, but we also recommend ordering some inihaw na liempo, inihaw na tenga, and ensaladang mangga to complete the experience.

Balaw Balaw Restaurant and Art Gallery

Balaw Balaw, a restaurant found in Angono, is known for two things: its art gallery that features works by local artists and exotic dishes that look and sound intriguing but taste amazing. I’ve never had food from Balaw Balaw myself, but friends swear by it. If you want to have a taste, they’re available on foodpanda now too! Some dishes you can try include kuhol and itik. They also cook wild boar as well as beef innards for different kinds of dishes.

NasiPares

facebook.com/NasiPares

What happens when you put pares and nasi goreng together? Apparently, a mix of explosive flavors that make a lot of sense. NasiPares is a restaurant found in Cainta that puts sweet and savory Filipino flavors to salty and spicy Indonesian fried rice. I love sweet and spicy food, so this easily became a personal favorite, especially for nights when we want something a little special but are too tired to cook food ourselves.

Marison’s

facebook.com/MarisonsPh

Antipolo is laden with great restaurants, and one of them is Marison’s. Built in 2013, it was the restaurant’s mission to elevate and modernize Filipino food for residents in Antipolo by bringing in new ingredients and approaches to traditional fare. Friends recommend the pork adobo with bagnet chips or the angus beef Bicol express if you’re into a bit of spice.

Typica Coffee

facebook.com/typicacoffeeph

Can you turn a sari-sari store into a beautifully designed Japanese-inspired coffee spot? Typica says, yes! It’s been almost two years since Typica opened shop in Taytay, Rizal, and they’ve proven that even a small homegrown cafe can serve good coffee, especially when they’re guided by the Japanese principle of Kodawari.

What places do you want us to write about next? – Rappler.com