LIVE

With the world opening up, Kitchen 143 now heads out of the home kitchen and visits favorite restaurants in and out of Metro Manila.

In this episode, Kitchen 143 host Michelle Aventajado of Momma ‘N Manila visits the Yurari Kissa by LAB Manila coffee shop at Serendra, where she chats with owner Ros Juan about all things coffee.

Kitchen 143 airs on Tuesday, June 13, at 8 pm. – Rappler.com