[Kitchen 143] Holiday gatherings, part 2

Holidays are a special time to reconnect with loved ones, near and far. Holiday gatherings are an opportunity to gather around the table, exchange stories of the year that just passed, and share plans for the next one, all done in the presence of food.

This second part of Kitchen 143’s Holiday Gatherings series will talk about tradition. Host Michelle Aventajado of Momma N’ Manila will be joined by Maggie Agustin, a friend with whom she shares an annual tradition called the Holiday Cookie Swap over the years. Also joining them are Andrea Ebdane of Gabrielle’s Meat and Poultry, Honey, Brie & Me, and Casa Cochinillo; and Gie Alegria of social media marketing firm Brandbuzz.PH, whose penchant for elaborate Christmas lights and ornaments has gotten some buzz.

Be sure to watch out for our Quiz the Cook questions – five winners will take home the following:

From Gabrielle’s Meat and Poultry : 1 insulated bag with meat products

: 1 insulated bag with meat products From Honey, Brie & Me: a 10-inch grazing box and gourmet meal kit

Kitchen 143 airs on Tuesday, December 14, at 4 pm. Bookmark this page to watch and win! – Rappler.com