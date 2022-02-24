[Kitchen 143] US Frozen Potato Hacks with ChefMom Rosebud Benitez

Check out part two of four in our special series with Potatoes USA

Frozen potatoes don’t always have to be turned into fries or chips. In fact, we can turn them into just about anything – a healthy meal for the family even.

In the next episode of Kitchen 143, we’re once again expanding the frozen potato potential. Joining Michelle Aventajado is a face familiar to most home cooks in the country, ChefMom Rosebud Benitez.

Chef Rosebud is a celebrity chef most known for appearing on cooking shows on the GMA News TV (now GTV). She will be demonstrating two hacks for us: a Ham and Veggie Pizza with a U.S. Potato-crust, and U.S. Taters and Bacon Kebabs using frozen potato products from Potatoes USA.

Watch out also for Quiz the Cook questions to get a chance to win a Potatoes USA swag kit, including a backpack, an apron, mousepad, and a copy of the BAKE Recipe Collection!

This episode of Kitchen 143 streams on Tuesday, March 1, at 4 pm. Bookmark this page to watch! – Rappler.com