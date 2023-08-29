[Kitchen 143] Estancia Mall food crawl with The Bistro Group

Five restaurants in one episode – let's go!

With the world opening up, Kitchen 143 now heads out of the home kitchen and visits favorite restaurants in and out of Metro Manila.

In this episode, Michelle Aventajado of Momma ‘N Manila takes us on the first-ever Kitchen 143 food crawl in Estancia Mall, Capitol Commons, Pasig City featuring restaurants part of The Bistro Group – Modern Shang, Italianni’s, Texas Roadhouse, Denny’s, and Randy’s Donuts.

Joining her are The Bistro Group COOs Guia Abuel (Modern Shanghai, Italianni’s, Texas Roadhouse) and RC Tiongson (Randy’s Donuts, Denny’s); and food/lifestyle influencers Treisha Vanns, Valerie Tan, Richie Zamora, Steph Ongkiko, and Rhea Camille Chong.

Tuesday, August 29 at 8 pm. – Rappler.com