[Kitchen 143] Healthier food options

Healthy eating could become a year-round lifestyle choice, and this Kitchen 143 episode will explore that

Indulging over the holidays, and then trying to atone in the new year. It’s a cycle all too familiar to us.

But healthy eating need not be limited to post-holiday bingeing. Healthy eating could become a year-round lifestyle choice, and this Kitchen 143 episode will explore that.

In this episode, host Michelle Aventajado of Momma N’ Manila will show you some choices that will not only enable you to lose weight but also kick off a more holistic and healthier lifestyle.

Joining her are wellness gurus Mirabaii Sebastian and Michelle Ashanti Williams, who will share healthy recipes and give holistic lifestyle tips.

Be sure to watch out for our Quiz the Cook questions. Five winners will take home the following:

a Paderno spiralizer from Vitamix Philippines

a box of assorted milk from Koita

2 pints of Super Scoops ice cream

Kitchen 143 airs on Tuesday, January 11, at 4 pm.