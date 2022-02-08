[Kitchen 143] How to make a Valentine’s date at home fancy

Kitchen143 gives you some helpful tips and ideas to help you celebrate yet another Valentine's date at home

Love is in the air, but so is COVID-19. If you celebrate Valentine’s Day, the pandemic has surely challenged you – and your significant other – to become more creative. So this week, Kitchen143 will give you some helpful tips and ideas to help you celebrate yet another Valentine’s date at home.

And by the way, if you’re single – you don’t have to be bummed about Valentine’s Day! Here in Kitchen 143, we celebrate all forms of love – with family, with friends, and of course, with yourself.

Joining Momma N’ Manila’s Michelle Aventajado are Pia Guanio-Mago and her husband Steeve to learn how to make a home date night as fancy as possible. Also joining them are tablescaping experts Lady and Steph Badoy, Ilka Mara from Candles by Ilka, Mikee Manahan from Estate Wine, and Louise Par from Auro Chocolates.

Be sure to watch out for our Quiz the Cook questions – we are giving away prizes. Five winners will take home the following:

From twenty-four bakeshop: white chocolate strawberry pastry set

From Fruits in Bloom: “Love” edible fruit arrangement

From Candles by Ilka: hand poured luxury candle

From Auro Chocolate: P500-gift certificate plus selected chocolate bars

Kitchen 143 airs on Tuesday, February 8, at 4 pm. Bookmark this page to watch and win! – Rappler.com