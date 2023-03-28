[Kitchen 143] Kessler’s Kitchen Stadium

Feel the excitement of a live cooking competition audience in Kitchen 143's visit to Kessler's Kitchen!

With the world opening up, Kitchen 143 now heads out of the home kitchen and visits favorite restaurants in and out of Metro Manila.

In this episode of Kitchen 143, Michelle Aventajado of Momma n’ Manila heads out of Metro Manila to check out Kessler’s Kitchen in Santa Rosa City, Laguna, where she chats with Gianna Kessler von Sprengeisen about their kitchen stadium.

The first three viewers can win discounts to Kessler’s Kitchen’s The Kitchen Sessions with Chef Julz Bernardo.

Kitchen 143 airs on Tuesday, March 28, at 8 pm. – Rappler.com