[Kitchen 143] Kicking off 2023 with healthier habits

Want a new you for the new year but don't know how to begin? Watch this Kitchen 143 episode for ideas.

With every beginning of a new year comes a new opportunity to start better habits, big or small – from eating less junk food to saving more money for the rainy days.

In this episode of Kitchen 143, Michelle Aventajado of Momma N’ Manila talks about starting healthier habits, not only in what we eat, but also in what we do overall. To talk about mind-body wellness, Michelle is joined by fitness entrepreneur Tanya Aguila of One Life Studio and food entrepreneur Enrique Valles of Pacific Bay.

Be sure to watch out for our Quiz the Cook questions. Five winners will take home the following:

From One Life Studio: Best Stretch Ever gift certificates

From Pacific Bay: Vouchers for pacificbay.com

From Ketos of Manila: 3-Day Meal Plan

Kitchen 143 airs on Tuesday, January 17, at 4 pm. Bookmark this page to watch and win! – Rappler.com